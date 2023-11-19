Save up to 35% on Samsung Frame TVs: Shop Black Friday deals for 32- to 85-inch models

Looking for inspiration on how to make the most of your TV display when it’s not in use? If you’re tired of your TV just sitting there like a blank canvas, the Samsung Frame is the perfect solution. Not only does it function as a stunning visual display, but it also features a built-in motion sensor, turning it into a rotating art exhibit when not in use.

Now, here’s the exciting part – for Black Friday, there are some amazing deals on the Samsung Frame with prices starting at just $548 for a 32-inch model. Hurry though, because these TVs are selling fast. Oh, and the cherry on top? Amazon is offering lower prices compared to Walmart.

Who knew a TV could be so versatile? With a sleek frame that enhances the appearance of your wall, the Samsung Frame truly feels like a sophisticated piece of art. Just ask this satisfied customer who shared their experience: “Overall I’m thrilled with the Samsung Frame…100% looks like a painting on the wall…I can watch TV and display it as a beautiful piece of art. It is one of my favorite items ordered on Amazon.”

For those who crave bigger sizes, there’s good news for you too! The larger Samsung Frames are also on sale for Prime Day. Think 75-inch and 85-inch Smart TVs that are sure to take your home entertainment experience to the next level.

And if you’re worried about shipping costs, Amazon Prime members can enjoy free shipping, while non-members can benefit from free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Not to worry, if you aren’t a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access these fantastic deals.

Got a keen eye for great tech deals? Amazon’s Black Friday offerings are not just limited to TVs. Whether you’re in the market for headphones, earbuds, tablets, or other home entertainment gadgets, Amazon has you covered.

Ready to embrace the shopping frenzy? Head over to Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, Engadget for the latest tech deals, or check out In the Know for Black Friday trends. Even Autoblog’s experts have rounded up the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home. And if that’s not enough, AOL has handpicked Black Friday sales just for you. Get ready to shop ’til you drop!

