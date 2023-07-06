Rishi Sunak faces fresh by-election challenge due to Chris Pincher’s suspension

Rishi Sunak is set to confront his fifth by-election as a result of the damning report on Chris Pincher, which could mark the end of the disgraced MP’s political career. The Standards Committee has proposed an eight-week suspension for Mr. Pincher, the former government whip of Tamworth since 2010, who has been serving as an independent for the past year. This suspension far exceeds the threshold of ten days that would trigger a process allowing constituents to recall him as an MP, potentially leading to a by-election in Tamworth.

With the recent resignations of Boris Johnson, Nigel Adams, David Warburton, and Nadine Dorries as MPs, the Prime Minister is now faced with four by-elections, further complicating matters for the struggling Conservative party.

An investigation found that Mr. Pincher had groped two men while intoxicated at the Carlton Club in June 2022. The first man was grabbed by the arm before having his neck stroked and bottom squeezed. The second man, a civil servant, accused Mr. Pincher of touching his bottom and squeezing his testicles. The report from the parliamentary watchdog condemned his behavior as highly inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals involved, and an abuse of power.

The report by the Standards Committee stated that the issue at hand was whether Mr. Pincher’s actions caused significant harm to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons and its members. The committee recommended an eight-week suspension from parliamentary service for Mr. Pincher, taking into account the aggravating factor that he was a government deputy chief whip responsible for enforcing party discipline and upholding standards.

The first complainant, a staffer at the House of Lords, described the events as traumatic and admitted to losing sleep as a result. The second man experienced increasing anxiety and had to rely on medication to manage his symptoms, fearing that the encounter might impact his job and future career prospects. The committee acknowledged that Mr. Pincher expressed genuine remorse, promptly resigned as a government minister, took responsibility for his actions, and cooperated with the investigation carried out by the commissioner for standards.

In response to the situation, Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, called on Mr. Pincher to step down as an MP, criticizing the way the Conservative Party protected him and even promoted him despite a previous investigation into his conduct. The law stipulates that anyone suspended from the House of Commons for more than ten days must face a recall petition. If the committee recommends a suspension of at least ten sitting days and the wider Commons approves it, a recall petition could be triggered in Mr. Pincher’s Staffordshire constituency. If 10% of Tamworth voters sign the petition, the Conservatives will have to defend yet another constituency in the midst of their national polling struggles.

The ongoing by-elections on July 20 include those resulting from the resignations of Mr. Johnson, Mr. Adams, and Mr. Warburton, who faced allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use. A fourth by-election will be held whenever Ms. Dorries formally resigns. It is worth noting that Mr. Pincher’s resignation as deputy chief whip last year expedited Mr. Johnson’s departure as prime minister, as it was the final straw for his Cabinet support. Despite prior awareness of an official complaint regarding Mr. Pincher’s past behavior, Mr. Johnson had still appointed him to the senior position overseeing party discipline.

In conclusion, the report on Mr. Pincher and the subsequent recommendations for his suspension have significant implications for both him and the Conservative party. The by-elections and the repercussions of the misconduct allegations are adding to the challenges faced by the Prime Minister and his party in the current political climate.

