Panel Discussion: Should Giuliani Be Disbarred?



After a lengthy investigation, a Washington, DC, bar committee has recommended the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump. The committee unanimously concluded that Giuliani, in his pursuit of overturning the 2020 presidential election results, made baseless claims of massive election fraud without providing any evidence. As a result, the panel determined that Giuliani should forfeit his right to practice law. The final decision will be made by the DC Court of Appeals. This news was reported by Politico.



In response to the recommendation, Giuliani expressed his intention to fight it, claiming that the DC Bar Association is merely a part of the establishment in Washington. His spokesperson, Ted Goodman, urged members of the association to stand up against the injustice of the decision. The discipline panel cited Giuliani’s attempts to undermine faith in elections by falsely alleging fraud in Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Joe Biden, as well as his failure to take responsibility for his misconduct. The panel emphasized that issuing this punishment serves as a deterrent for Giuliani and other lawyers to engage in similar behavior in the future. This information was reported by CNN. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

