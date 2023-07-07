Ocean’s Eleven-Style Heist Results in $600K Wine Theft of French Vintages

In a daring act reminiscent of the film “Ocean’s Eleven,” a daring thief managed to steal an estimated $600,000 worth of high-end wine from Lincoln Fine Wines in Venice, California, over the holiday weekend. The audacious burglar broke into the store by cutting a hole in the roof and using a rappelling technique to descend into the cellar. The stolen loot included highly sought-after bottles such as Chateau Petrus 2016, valued at $4,500 each, and various vintages from the Cotron-Charlemagne family, potentially including a 1994 chardonnay listed online for $13,000. The incident occurred after some of the store’s security cameras and sensors were disabled, raising suspicions of possible inside involvement. The store owner and manager were astonished by the heist, comparing it to the famous heists portrayed in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies.

Security footage captured the masked robber arriving at the store in a white pickup truck with its license plates removed. Sporting a black hoodie with “Anti Social Social Club” printed on the back, as well as a red baseball cap and gloves, the thief made their way into the store through the roof opening. Some customers speculate that only someone familiar with the store’s layout, specifically the cellar where the most valuable bottles were stored, could have orchestrated such a targeted attack.

The store owner was alerted to the break-in by a security company around 4 a.m. and arrived to find empty wine crates, damaged display cases, and shelves in disarray. The thief had managed to escape, leaving behind only abandoned crates on the roof and a makeshift sign covering a security camera. The stolen inventory included an entire wall of French wines, including renowned Bordeauxs and Burgundys averaging $1,000 per bottle. The estimated value of the stolen items is approximately $600,000, with the owner fearing that the final tally may be even higher. The loss of years’ worth of work in a single night is devastating, and the emotional recovery remains uncertain.

While most expensive bottles were taken, there were some notable exceptions like a 1975 Glenfiddich “Rare Collection” single-malt whiskey and Dom Pérignon Champagne. The incident has left the store manager shaken, as the thief seemed to possess a specific knowledge of the store’s layout and targeted the most valuable bottles in its drawers. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident, and customers are also speculating about possible inside involvement.

In response to the burglary, Lincoln Fine Wines has posted surveillance footage and images of the aftermath on Instagram. Along with offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the thieves, the store believes that multiple individuals may have been involved in the crime. The incident has sent shockwaves through the wine community and left the store’s owner and staff grappling with the emotional toll of losing such a significant and meticulously curated collection.

