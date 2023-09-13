Novak Djokovic: Debunking Misconceptions about His Vaccination Stance Amid Tournament Exclusions

- Djokovic said that he was ‘always pro-freedom-to-choose’ rather than ‘anti-vax’
- The Serbian closed out a highly successful 2023, winning three Grand Slams
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has appeared to push back at the suggestion that he is against the Covid-19 vaccine.
Speaking to John McEnroe in an interview for the Omaha Productions show ‘McEnroe’s Places’, the US Open champion claimed that he was not an anti-vaxxer.
This interview was aired just days after he claimed his 24th major championship at Flushing Meadows.
Djokovic said that his issue with the vaccine and the situation surrounding it was less about doubting the shot’s effectiveness, but more about how he perceived it was being forced onto the public.
‘I was never anti-vax,’ Djokovic said. ‘I was always pro-freedom-to-choose. And that’s something that we took really for granted. I didn’t feel like a lot of people had a choice, really.’
