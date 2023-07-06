National: Harper Advocates for Closer Ties Between Right-leaning Parties and Hungary

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is advocating for closer ties between right-leaning political parties, including the Conservative Party of Canada, and the Hungarian government, which has been accused of democratic backsliding.

Harper, who chairs the International Democrat Union, a global alliance of right-leaning political parties, met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss the importance of center-right parties strengthening their collaboration.

Human Rights Watch has documented the Orbán government’s sustained attacks on the rule of law and public institutions, including undermining judicial independence and surveilling journalists.

The European Court of Justice has repeatedly ruled that Orbán is violating EU migration laws, implementing policies hostile to asylum claimants and referring to them as “a poison” and “Muslim invaders.”

Story continues below advertisement





3:59

Canada ‘badly’ needs a ‘Conservative renaissance,’ Harper says



The Canadian Press has inquired about whether the Conservative Party of Canada and current leader Pierre Poilievre believe Ottawa should have stronger ties with Orbán’s government.