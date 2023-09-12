Mila Kunis Reveals Shocking Bet between Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher in Unforgettable Throwback Moment

A new compilation of past interviews and promotions featuring Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, and Mila Kunis has surfaced online, generating a significant amount of attention. The collection of old clips, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter), sheds light on how Kutcher and Masterson often sexualized Kunis during their time on “That ’70s Show.” It’s worth noting that Kunis joined the show at the age of 14, while Kutcher was 19 and Masterson was 22. The sitcom aired from 1998 to 2006.

One clip in the compilation showcases a joint interview between Kunis and Kutcher on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” in the early 2000s. During the interview, Kunis reveals an inappropriate bet that Kutcher made with Masterson during the show’s first season. Kutcher begins by acknowledging the age difference between them and the potential issues surrounding their on-screen kissing scenes. O’Donnell then asks Kunis if Kutcher was her first kiss, to which she confirms, before calling out Kutcher for the bet he made with Masterson regarding their first kiss.

Kunis recalls her initial fear as a 14-year-old girl and how Kutcher reassured her about the on-screen kiss. However, Masterson then offered Kutcher $10 to French kiss Kunis. Kutcher admits to having a side bet with Masterson and clarifies that the bet was for $20, not $10. The conversation takes a humorous turn as Kunis insists that Kutcher never managed to stick his tongue in her mouth, despite his protests. The discussion becomes more lighthearted, with O’Donnell interjecting to remind Kutcher of Kunis’ young age.

Additional clips in the compilation include a behind-the-scenes moment when Masterson compliments Kunis on her appearance in her costumes, a 2001 video where Kunis jokingly refers to her character as “the whore on the show” due to her numerous on-screen kisses, and a promotional clip in which Kunis sits on Kutcher’s lap while he mentions doing the promo because he was promised Kunis’ presence. These resurfaced clips come at a time when both Kutcher and Kunis are facing negative press.

Recently, it was revealed that Kutcher and Kunis wrote letters in support of Masterson during his sexual assault sentencing. However, this did not have the desired effect, and Masterson was ultimately sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. The couple faced significant backlash for their support, and their subsequent apology video also received criticism.

