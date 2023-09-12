McCarthy & House Republicans: Building a Strong Case for Impeachment Inquiry Plans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called for a House Republican impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, citing findings from House Committee investigations.

Through their subpoenas of bank records, whistleblowers’ information, credible source allegations, and testimonies from firsthand witnesses, House Republicans have gathered enough evidence to justify an impeachment probe. In fact, they have more evidence than House Democrats did when they initiated their own impeachment inquiry in 2019.

Impeachment is a political process that falls under the jurisdiction of Congress, not the court of law. Congress has the authority to launch an impeachment inquiry and define what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors” under the Constitution. It is crucial to understand that impeachment does not necessarily require the commission of a crime.

House Republicans, through their extensive oversight efforts on the Oversight, Ways and Means, and Judiciary Committees, have uncovered evidence that necessitates an impeachment inquiry. Unlike the previous impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Republicans have access to a firsthand witness.

This witness, Devon Archer, is a former business associate and longtime friend of Hunter Biden. He has testified that then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in multiple speakerphone conversations with foreign business associates and that Joe Biden’s role was instrumental in promoting Hunter’s business to foreign governments and businesses.

The Biden administration has been forced to reverse its previous statements denying any knowledge or involvement in Hunter’s business deals. Now, they claim that Joe Biden was never a business partner with his son. However, ample evidence suggests that Joe Biden had intimate knowledge of Hunter’s questionable foreign business dealings and actively participated in meetings and phone calls, even benefiting Hunter’s foreign clients and bank accounts while serving as vice president.

In light of these revelations, House Republicans have also raised allegations from whistleblowers regarding Hunter Biden’s tax evasion charges, the Justice Department’s handling of the investigation, and a bribery scheme involving Joe Biden. Furthermore, the Justice Department attempted to push through a favorable plea deal for Hunter Biden, ensuring his avoidance of jail time for illegal possession of a firearm and tax fraud.

Opening an impeachment inquiry allows House Republicans to exercise their constitutional authority to obtain documents and testimonies, bypassing executive privilege and pursuing accountability. Recent polling shows that a majority of Americans support House Republicans’ assertions that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s business dealings and believe his actions were illegal or inappropriate during the Justice Department probe.

Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans are committed to uncovering the truth and initiating the long-awaited accountability process.