Lyft Driver, Afghan Immigrant Who Assisted US Forces, Tragically Killed



In a tragic incident in Washington, DC, a 31-year-old father of four who worked as a Lyft driver was fatally shot during a suspected botched robbery, according to the police. The victim, Nasrat Ahmad Yar, had a poignant backstory: he was originally from Afghanistan and had served as an interpreter for US troops before immigrating to the US due to the Taliban’s takeover in 2021. Army Special Forces veteran Matthew Butler, who served alongside Ahmad Yar during two tours, expressed his admiration for the victim’s service to the country.



The DC police have released a video capturing four individuals, possibly teenagers, running away from the crime scene after a gunshot. As reported by WUSA9, the dialogue in the video reveals the shocking exchange: “You killed him,” says one of the individuals fleeing, to which another replies, “He was reaching, bro.” Ahmad Yar had been residing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a year after leaving Philadelphia due to a traumatic armed robbery incident. Friends remember him being overjoyed about getting a new car that would help support his family. Ahmad Yar’s youngest child is just 15 months old, while his eldest is 13 years. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the family, as Ahmad Yar was the primary breadwinner and still sent money to his relatives in Afghanistan. (Read more fatal shooting stories.)

Reference