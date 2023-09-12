Lily Allen Flaunts Her Stunning Pink Pastel Bob Haircut in New York City Post The Pillowman Run

Lily Allen Turns Heads with New Pastel Pink Bob Haircut in NYC After The Pillowman Run

Lily Allen made a bold statement on Monday as she hit the streets of New York City, showcasing her fresh new look after wrapping up her run in The Pillowman in London. The 38-year-old singer debuted her unique pastel pink locks, expertly styled into a sleek bob complete with a heavy fringe.

Effortlessly cool, Allen exuded laidback vibes as she walked down the street in a chic black button-up jumper. She was seen enjoying her favorite tunes on her phone while sporting blue denim jeans and casual white trainers. To complete her ensemble, she carried a spacious brown tote bag and shielded her eyes from the sun with fashionable black sunglasses. Lily also had a copy of Ann Patchett’s latest novel Tom Lake in hand, adding to her eclectic and cultured persona.

Allen recently returned to New York City following her final performance in The Pillowman at London’s Duke Of York Theatre. As she settled back into her American routine, she and her husband, David Harbour, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Thursday. To commemorate the occasion, the singer-songwriter shared a precious throwback photo of the couple taken moments after their wedding ceremony at the iconic Graceland Wedding Chapel in 2020.

Radiant in a white 1960s-inspired Dior dress, complete with a double-layered bridal veil and black suede heels, Lily reminisced about their special day. She humorously captioned the snap, “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.” The low-key ceremony was officiated by Brendan Paul, an Elvis Presley impersonator and co-owner of the chapel. Following the nuptials, the couple indulged in a wedding reception of sorts at a local In-N-Out fast food burger joint, where they were photographed enjoying the establishment’s famous double-doubles.

Lily and David’s love story began in January 2019 when they made their first public appearance together at the BAFTA Tea Party. By November of the same year, the Somewhere Only We Know star was spotted wearing an engagement ring. Since tying the knot in September 2020 amidst the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, David has embraced his role as a stepfather to Lily’s two daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10. Reflecting on his commitment to the girls, he expressed, “It just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult.”

