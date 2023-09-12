Keith Olbermann playfully attributes Jets QB’s vaccine refusal to Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury

Keith Olbermann poked fun at Aaron Rodgers after his brutal Achilles injury, claiming the quarterback’s refusal to take the Covid vaccine is to blame.

Rodgers’ debut for the New York Jets lasted around three minutes before he was sacked and taken out of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The 39-year-old is due to have an MRI scan on Tuesday amid fears he could miss the entire season.

‘Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,’ the sports and political commentator wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with six syringe emojis.

Rodgers hit the headlines two years ago when he said he was ‘immunized’, only to later confirm that he was not vaccinated. Instead, Rodgers claimed that he took part in an ‘immunization process through a holistic doctor.’

