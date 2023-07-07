The Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC), John Kerry, revealed to the New York Times on Thursday that he will be traveling to China later this month to restart climate negotiations with his Chinese counterparts. This trip comes a year after climate talks between the US and China were put on hold due to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan. In May, the State Department confirmed that Kerry had quietly reignited climate talks with China and that in-person meetings were being planned for the future.

Kerry emphasized the need for genuine cooperation between the two largest economies and emitters in the world. He stated that both China and the United States have a special responsibility to find common ground on climate issues. The trip is scheduled to take place during the week of July 16 and will include meetings with Xie Zhenhua, China’s lead climate negotiator.

It is worth noting that the State Department failed to properly assess John Kerry’s carbon footprint, despite an order from President Biden. This was highlighted by a government watchdog.

Since assuming the position of SPEC, Kerry has engaged in private talks with Chinese counterparts and participated in meetings held in China. However, he has made it clear that solving climate change is not solely China’s responsibility, but rather a collective effort that involves multiple countries with significant emissions.

China is responsible for approximately 27% of global emissions, nearly three times the amount emitted by the US. China continues to approve and construct a large number of coal power plants, further contributing to its emissions.

In 2022, China permitted a significant increase in new coal power capacity, quadrupling the amount permitted in 2021. This equates to approximately 100 large coal-fired power plants. The actions of John Kerry and his negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party have been criticized by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, who believes they are detrimental to American interests.

Comer has voiced concerns about the Biden administration granting Kerry the authority to set foreign policy and bind the US to international agreements without congressional consent. He argues that China sees this as an opportunity to take advantage of the administration’s perceived weak leadership.

Chairman Comer has launched an investigation into Kerry’s office and promised to closely monitor the climate talks with China. However, the Biden administration has so far failed to provide information on Kerry’s role and the operations of his office, leading to calls for transparency.

Since taking on his role, Kerry has been actively involved in global climate summits and diplomatic engagements, advocating for a transition from fossil fuels to green energy alternatives. However, criticism has been raised regarding the lack of transparency surrounding the internal operations of Kerry’s office and his staff.

In conclusion, John Kerry’s upcoming trip to China aims to restart climate negotiations between the two countries. However, there are concerns regarding transparency and the impact of these negotiations on American interests.

