Japan PM Strategically Retains Key Ministers in Finance and Other Crucial Roles

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering retaining Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, according to a report by the Kyodo news agency. This comes on the eve of an expected cabinet reshuffle, making it unlikely for major changes to occur in the ministerial line-up.

Recent opinion polls show that Kishida, who assumed office less than two years ago, has lower approval ratings than disapproval. As a result, he has announced plans to reshuffle his cabinet and make changes in the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as early as Wednesday.

Prior to this, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that Kishida has decided to keep Hirokazu Matsuno in his current position as chief cabinet secretary. This role is crucial in coordinating policies among ministries and serving as the top government spokesperson. Former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga both served as chief cabinet secretary before taking on the role of prime minister.

Kishida appointed Suzuki as finance minister when he formed his first cabinet in October 2021. Continuity at the finance ministry would highlight his administration’s focus on managing sharp declines in the yen and implementing measures to mitigate the impact of rising living costs.

Suzuki has issued verbal warnings to the currency market regarding exchange rate volatility, particularly as the yen recently hit a 10-month low against the dollar.

Nishimura, who has been in charge of Japan’s trade, industry, and energy policy, has faced challenges in bilateral relations with China following the decision to release treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.