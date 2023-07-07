In Pursuit of the Ultimate Gummy Treat

When it comes to gummy candies, Americans have gained a reputation for their preference for soft and easy-to-chew varieties. They don’t enjoy the act of chewing as much as others do.

Haribo, the German company that made gummy bears popular, produces different versions of its classic Goldbears in both Germany and the U.S. The German ones are chewier and made with fruit juice instead of artificial flavors. In Japan, the hottest trend is gummies that are incredibly chewy, rated at level five plus on a chewiness scale. Adam Labriny, an American living in Japan, admits that he doesn’t enjoy the highest levels of chewiness as they feel like chewing on a piece of tire.

Americans’ preference for softer gummies is not surprising considering their general preferences when it comes to food. The term “chewy” is often used in a derogatory manner to describe food in American culture. However, in Asia and other parts of the world, chewiness and its various nuances are highly valued. Asians appreciate different types of chewiness, such as the stickiness of mochi or the bounciness of a fish ball. In Taiwan, the springy chew of fish balls or boba pearls is known as “Q” or “QQ” for an especially intense chew. Cathy Erway, a food writer and author, explains that these different textures add excitement to everyday food.

The most innovative gummy textures are also originating from Asia. Japanese gummies have become ultra-chewy in recent years thanks to advancements in production techniques. These gummies are made with extra gelatin and dehydrated for an extended period, resulting in a flavorful and long-lasting rubbery chew. They are even marketed in Japan as stress-relief candies for men, with masculine packaging and names like “hagane” or “steel.”

Asian candy makers are also experimenting with dual textures in gummies. Some gummies have hidden crunchy bits or release powder when bitten. Traditional Asian ingredients like agar-agar, konjac, and nata de coco are used to create candies with unique chewy textures. These ingredients provide different types of chewiness depending on the specific gelling agents used.

From a scientific standpoint, gummies are gels that contain suspended water molecules within a matrix of proteins or carbohydrates. The specific qualities of these matrices contribute to different types of chewiness. “Strain at break” refers to the amount of pulling force needed for a gummy to fall apart, while “stress at break” measures the force required to break or bite through a gummy. Manipulating these qualities through different gelling ingredients leads to various chewiness levels.

A recent gummy texture study conducted by Cargill determined that there is an untapped market in the U.S for even softer gummies. Most top-selling brands in the U.S, like Haribo’s gummy bears, are made with gelatin, an animal protein that provides elasticity. However, taste-testers preferred gummies made with pectin, a fiber found in fruits and plants, which offers a softer chew resembling gumdrops. As a result, Haribo introduced a line of “soft and fluffy” Berry Clouds gummies made with pectin.

However, there is still a subgroup of consumers who enjoy the chewiness of gelatin-based gummies. Candy companies can cater to different segments of the market by offering a variety of textures. The popularity of Japanese gelatin-based candies like Hi-Chews in the U.S demonstrates Americans’ growing fondness for adventurous textures. Similarly, the success of Nerds Gummy Clusters, a dual-texture candy with crunchy bits surrounding a soft gummy center, highlights the demand for unique textures. While taste remains the primary driver of candy sales, there is a whole world of textures waiting to be explored.