How to overcome and troubleshoot Metro Bank’s security check issues

I have been a loyal customer of Metro Bank for over 15 years, holding an Isa with them. Recently, I moved to a new house and tried to update my address with the bank.

However, I’ve been facing difficulties as I keep failing their security checks. Every time I call, I’m bombarded with numerous questions and passed around. Despite completing a validation process, Metro Bank has refused to disclose the reason for my failure.

I initially suspected that my email address was the issue, even though I had changed it years ago. Surprisingly, even my old email address is not accepted.

Metro Bank insists that I visit their nearest branch, which is a daunting 100 miles away. Unfortunately, I am not physically able to make the journey. I desperately need your assistance.

BC, Devon

In the past, Metro Bank asked you to create a telephone banking password, which you might have forgotten by now. This is a reminder to keep important information recorded securely.

Fortunately, I reached out to Metro Bank HQ on your behalf and managed to find a solution without the need for you to travel to Bristol. They have located the original paperwork, allowing them to compare your signature and update your address accordingly.

Previously, we received numerous complaints about Metro Bank, but this is the first one in a long time.