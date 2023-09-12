How Politicians Must Prioritize Addressing Anxiety’s Impact on Young People

The Seriousness of Anxiety and Depression: An Urgent Call to Politicians

Back in 1953, at the age of three and a half, I tragically lost my right eye in an accident. Unfortunately, at that time, the fields of psychiatry and psychology were not as advanced as they are today. The effects of this trauma became apparent in my late 30s and early 40s when I started experiencing anxiety.

From simple forgetfulness to struggling with basic tasks, I felt lost and confused. I would often become angry with myself, and even everyday noises seemed threatening. I tried various remedies, but it wasn’t until my wife urged me to seek specialist help that I found relief.

When I visited a psychiatrist, he asked to hear my life story. I described the accident, and he explained that the trauma to my brain had manifested as anxiety. If left untreated, it could eventually lead to depression. While we have made great strides in the treatment of mental health, there is still much work to be done.

I implore all politicians to recognize the seriousness of anxiety and depression and to take urgent action for the sake of our children, who are the future and deserve a better life.

Declan Foley, Melbourne, Australia

A Failure to Prioritize Mental Health Services

I am filled with rage upon reading the report about children being put on lengthy waiting lists for mental health care (“Postcode lottery as thousands are refused mental health care”, Irish Independent, September 11). However, I am not surprised.

Once again, Ireland witnesses another dark day for mental health, specifically regarding Child and Mental Health Services. Our government continues to neglect the crucial funding necessary in this area.

Cathal O’Reilly, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Landlords Facing Unfair Treatment

Let’s recap the situation – the Government made a mess of things by creating the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and implementing numerous unnecessary regulations. The RTB then mistreated landlords while favoring tenants. Opposition parties demanded even more regulations and eviction bans.

It was obvious from the start that landlords would grow tired of the poor treatment. Many of them have sold their properties or left them vacant to avoid dealing with the RTB. Now, in an attempt to cover up their mishaps, the government plans to introduce a vacant homes tax to force owners to sell or put their homes back on the rental market. As Fr Dougal would say, “That’s mad, Ted.”

We must shed light on the difficulties faced by landlords with problematic tenants. Once we are rid of these tenants, I can assure you that the property will remain vacant and will never be rented out again.

Michael Woulfe, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick

The Troubles of a Troubled Bill

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, recently passed by the House of Commons, fails to ease the fear, hurt, and anger of the Troubles’ victims.

This flawed bill disregards the rights of every citizen under the European and UN Conventions on Human Rights. How can we allow the actions of an inept Conservative government, which has lost all moral and legal authority, to whitewash the killings of innocent people?

The Irish government must take this bill to the European and international courts for a fair judgment. It is the least the victims and their families deserve. If this bill becomes law, where will the amnesty stop for these killers?

Christy Galligan, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

The Impact of the Wolfe Tones on Irish Culture

I vividly remember attending my first Wolfe Tones concert at the Four Courts Hotel in Dublin back in 1964 when I was just a young lad. Their music and singing blew me away.

They honor the heroes of our past, particularly from the 1920s, and have had a profound influence on emerging groups over the years. The Wolfe Tones’ timeless songs, including “We’re on the One Road” and “The Streets of New York,” will always hold a special place in our hearts. They even perform “Grace” by The Dubliners, a song made famous by great artists such as Rod Stewart and Erin Sands.

Erin Sands, the granddaughter of Bobby Sands, one of the ten hunger strikers who died in Long Kesh, continues their legacy. I was fortunate enough to attend his funeral, as well as the funerals of the other hunger strikers.

It brought me great joy to see so many people, particularly the younger generation, attend the Wolfe Tones’ set at the Electric Picnic. Through their music, they learn about our country’s historical past. Despite criticism from Joe Duffy and Bertie Ahern, we in County Cork proudly declare: Long live the Wolfe Tones.

Noel Harrington, Kinsale, Co Cork

A Proposed Solution for Funding Broadcasting and Journalism

Senan Molony raises valid concerns about the funding of RTÉ and the effectiveness of the TV license fee (“It’s time to face up to reality – end public funding and privatize RTÉ,” Irish Independent, September 8). It is evident that mismanagement and inefficiency have plagued the organization.

However, we must tread carefully and not discard the valuable aspects of RTÉ along with its negative aspects. It is crucial to recognize that news and entertainment consumption is a universal need for almost every individual, regardless of the medium.

Therefore, instead of solely relying on those who own or admit to owning a television, it is time for everyone to contribute. I propose eliminating the TV license fee and introducing a weekly charge of €1.50 for every taxpayer. This fund would be specifically designated to support general broadcasting and journalism.

An organization, such as An Bord Craic, would be responsible for distributing funds. It could directly support orchestras and possibly TG4, while allowing RTÉ, Virgin Media, independent production companies, theaters, and print media to apply for project funding based on merit.

This approach ensures the continuation of high-quality journalism and artistic productions while promoting efficiency within RTÉ.

William O’Connell, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Reference