Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Accused of Assaulting WNBA Player Girlfriend at NYC Hotel: Unveiling the Shocking Incident

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KTRK) — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter was arrested in New York City on Monday morning for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, according to police sources.

Porter, 23, was booked on charges of assault and strangulation – both felonies – after an incident at the Millenium Hotel on Manhattan’s east side, where he and his girlfriend were staying, confirmed a representative for the New York City police.

Authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at 6:45 a.m. and subsequently arrested Porter after conducting an investigation.

According to a police spokesperson, upon arrival, officers discovered that a 26-year-old female had sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and complained of pain in her neck. The preliminary investigation revealed that a known individual had struck her multiple times and choked her.

Sources indicate that the victim locked the door due to her disappointment with Porter’s late return. However, Porter gained entry with the assistance of hotel security and proceeded to assault Gondrezick.

Gondrezick was transported to the hospital for evaluation, while the severity of her injuries remains unknown, according to the police spokesperson.

The Rockets responded to the incident by stating, “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.,” and added that they have no further comment at this time.

The NBA also acknowledged Porter Jr.’s arrest and said they are in contact with the Rockets, currently gathering more information, according to spokesperson Mike Bass.

Porter, who signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $82.5 million last season, has only his $15.9 million salary for this season fully guaranteed. This unique contract structure is a result of Porter’s past off-court issues.

Selected as the No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft after attending USC, Porter faced suspension during his college career due to conduct problems. After playing his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he sat out the following season for personal reasons before being traded to the Rockets in January 2021 following a disagreement with Cleveland team officials.

KTRK sister station WABC, ESPN, and ABC News contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO FROM 2022: Kevin Porter Jr. suspended from Rockets’ game against 76ers, sources say