Hans Schmidt Shot While Preaching in Glendale, Arizona: A Shocking Incident Caught on Camera

A shocking incident occurred on a street corner in a Phoenix suburb when a 26-year-old man named Hans Schmidt was shot in the head while preaching near Victory Chapel, the church where he serves as an outreach director. The church confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on a Wednesday before a service began. The Glendale, Arizona, police department has not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

“Family’s just devastated. We all are,” said Victory Chapel Pastor Gary Marsh in an interview with The Arizona Republic, expressing the community’s grief and concern for Schmidt’s well-being.

Victory Chapel, a Pentecostal church drawing around a hundred attendees, was the setting for Schmidt’s outreach efforts. At the time of the shooting, he was preaching to people, inviting them to join the service inside the church.

“We do believe in evangelism. That’s why there’s young men standing in the corner preaching the gospel,” Marsh emphasized.

As of Friday, Schmidt remained in critical condition, with his family holding on to hope for his recovery, as indicated in an update on the church’s website. The Glendale Police Department reported that no arrests had been made by Saturday morning, and they believed there might be additional witnesses with valuable information about the case.

Located about nine miles northwest of Phoenix, Glendale was the backdrop for this distressing incident involving Schmidt, who is not only an outreach director but also a former military combat medic, a husband, and a father of two. The church has initiated a call for donations to cover his medical expenses.

According to a man working at a nearby automotive repair shop, Schmidt was often seen preaching through a megaphone with a group from Victory Chapel, and he was described as not being hateful in his approach.

Overall, the event has shocked the local community, prompting an outpouring of concern and support for Schmidt and his family.

Reference