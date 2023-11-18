Gerry faces the ultimate challenge in the Fantasy Suites on the road to the finale

Gerry left to make the final crucial decision after fantasy suites on “The Golden Bachelor.” Things got pretty intriguing during the fantasy suites episode that took Theresa and Leslie to Costa Rica. But what happens next is left to Gerry’s discretion.

“People want to know what happens in the fantasy suites; there’s curiosity,” an elated Gerry Turner remarks during the thrilling tropical overnight date extravaganza of “The Golden Bachelor” Episode 8. As emotions run high, and the drama unfolds, the 72-year-old widower from Indiana is firm in drawing a line for privacy, adamant in debunking public scrutiny – “Quite honestly, I feel like it’s none of their (expletive) business.” As Gerry sets sail for the long-awaited Fantasy Suites weekend in beautiful Costa Rica, awaiting him are the final two contestants: 64-year-old Leslie and 70-year-old Theresa.

Fast forward to the date nights, and the narrative grows more explosive. In the November 30 season finale, Gerry must make an ultimate decision by choosing one of his two love interests to be his life’s partner. Let’s dissect the Fantasy Suites dates that will ultimately sway his choice.

Gerry gets action during his date with Leslie. He’s seen ecstatic about rappelling down a 170-foot Costa Rican cliff. He switches into a chivalrous mode, making Leslie feel good. The ATV date ended with both taking a dip in a hot tub, hinting at the wild romance that’s to come. Leslie and Gerry accept the invitation to the double-bed couples sanctum ensuring that the idyllic romance follows through.

Then, Theresa locks in and turns the Gerry tide during her date. An initially distant Gerry gradually warms up to Theresa’s charisma. Their horseback riding escapade takes on a romantic twist amid eager discussions of Theresa’s impressive career. Eventually, they also agree to Jesse’s joint Fantasy Suite invitation, concluding a rather explosive date night.

The winner is still anyone’s guess. The clouds may be looming, but this “Golden Bachelor” season finale will keep all guessing. Leslie offers real adventure and excitement, while Theresa brings a real bond over mutual loss and impressive career highlights. Nevertheless, as the show’s editing leaves us dangling, Gerry’s impossible choice seems like anyone’s ballgame.

