Gannett, Publisher of USA Today, Aims to Hire a Taylor Swift Reporter for Exclusive Coverage

Major Newspaper Publisher Gannett Seeking a “Taylor Swift Reporter” to Cover Pop Star’s Impact

Want to be at the forefront of Taylor Swift news? In a surprising move, Gannett, a leading newspaper publisher, is hiring a dedicated “Taylor Swift reporter” to quench the insatiable thirst for all things related to the pop star. Despite recent layoffs in local community coverage, Gannett’s flagship newspaper, USA Today, and Nashville-based Tennessean are looking for the most stylish candidate who can capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.

The job listing, posted on Tuesday, calls for an energetic writer, photographer, and social media pro who can provide a constant flow of Taylor Swift content across multiple platforms. The ideal candidate will have the ability to analyze the expansion of Swift’s influence, understand her fanbase’s significance in pop culture, and recognize her impact on the music and business worlds.

Gannett emphasizes that while they want a journalist with a unique voice, they do not desire someone with a bias. They are seeking an individual who can quickly cultivate a national audience by creating smart content that meets readers on their own terms.

The USA Today job will be solely dedicated to covering everything Taylor Swift. The role may also involve international travel, especially with Swift’s upcoming global “Eras” tour starting later this year.

“We listen to our readers, and they can’t get enough of Taylor Swift,” tweeted Bill Cannon, USA Today’s Senior Director of Innovation and Experimentation. “So, yes, we really are looking for a Taylor Swift reporter.”

However, not everyone is pleased with this new job opportunity, especially considering the layoffs and cutbacks the company has recently implemented. Gannett ended 2022 with approximately 14,200 employees, a decrease from 16,300 the previous year.

Gannett, which owns over 200 daily newspapers, is the largest newspaper chain in the nation. The company has laid off numerous journalists in recent years.

“At a time when local news is facing unprecedented pressure, The Tennessean is hiring a reporter to cover Taylor Swift,” tweeted Steve Cavendish, editor of the Nashville Banner. “I am not making this up.”

Kalon Fullerton of the Pittsburg Morning Sun in Kansas also chimed in, tweeting, “Hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter while using AI for high school football is such a classic Gannett move.” Fullerton referenced Gannett’s experimentation with artificial intelligence to generate content for high school sporting events. “This is coming from a newspaper chain that has laid off thousands of serious journalists,” tweeted retired Columbus Dispatch senior reporter Randy Ludlow, sharing the job listing.

On the other hand, some social media users are ecstatic about this opportunity. “Dream jobs do exist,” tweeted Fox Baltimore journalist Mikenzie Frost. “Going to journalism school just to become a Taylor Swift reporter would be amazing,” tweeted Zach Wargo, a journalism student at Arizona State University.

To qualify for this position, the Taylor Swift reporter must have a minimum of five years of experience and a track record of creating relevant, shareable stories for a dedicated audience.

