From Brady Bunch Fan to Proud Homeowner: An Unforgettable Journey

UPDATE
Sep 12, 2023 12:44 PM CDT
The iconic home featured in the beloved TV show, the Brady Bunch, has been sold for $3.2 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, Tina Trahan, a fan of the show, purchased the Los Angeles-area property from HGTV for a price below the initial asking price of $5.5 million. The unique nature of the property made it difficult to determine the exact value. While only the exterior of the house was shown on the show, HGTV remodeled the interior to match what viewers saw. Trahan plans to use the house for fundraising and charity events, describing it as a “full-size dollhouse.”
May 25, 2023 12:53 PM CDT
The “luxury” home at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, California is now on the market for $5.5 million. Despite its outdated features, such as orange Formica kitchen counters and avocado-green appliances, the house holds significant value due to its status as the exterior of the Brady Bunch home. According to a listing on Redfin, the house is considered to be one of the most iconic single family residences in the world. HGTV previously purchased the house in 2018 for $3.5 million and made substantial renovations. The network recreated the set used in the ’70s sitcom, including a second story and the famous “floating staircase.”
HGTV’s renovation brought the Brady Bunch house to life, expanding its size by 2,000 square feet. The house now features a Brady kitchen, living room, bedrooms, and yard. The entire process was documented in the show “A Very Brady Renovation,” which aired in 2019. The renovation was a collaborative effort between TV hosts and past cast members, resulting in a faithful recreation of the original set.
The Redfin listing proudly states that the Brady Bunch house is the second most-photographed residence in the United States, after the White House. For the price of a $37,000-per-month mortgage with a 20% down payment of $1.1 million, buyers can enjoy a spacious 5,000+ square foot home with high ceilings, large windows, and sliding glass doors. The house sits on a vast 12,000-square-foot lot adorned with citrus trees. Its five bedrooms, five bathrooms, groovy attic, and curated furnishings and accessories, including a 3D-printed replica of the iconic horse structure from the living room, make it a truly unique and luxurious property. (Read more Brady Bunch stories.)
