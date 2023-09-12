From Brady Bunch Fan to Proud Homeowner: An Unforgettable Journey



The iconic home featured in the beloved TV show, the Brady Bunch, has been sold for $3.2 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, Tina Trahan, a fan of the show, purchased the Los Angeles-area property from HGTV for a price below the initial asking price of $5.5 million. The unique nature of the property made it difficult to determine the exact value. While only the exterior of the house was shown on the show, HGTV remodeled the interior to match what viewers saw. Trahan plans to use the house for fundraising and charity events, describing it as a “full-size dollhouse.”



The “luxury” home at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, California is now on the market for $5.5 million. Despite its outdated features, such as orange Formica kitchen counters and avocado-green appliances, the house holds significant value due to its status as the exterior of the Brady Bunch home. According to a listing on Redfin, the house is considered to be one of the most iconic single family residences in the world. HGTV previously purchased the house in 2018 for $3.5 million and made substantial renovations. The network recreated the set used in the ’70s sitcom, including a second story and the famous “floating staircase.”