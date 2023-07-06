Founder of Oath Keepers Cautions Trump of Impending Guilty Verdict Upon Trial

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for seditious conspiracy, has made a prediction that if Donald Trump goes to trial, he will be unjustly convicted and “railroaded”.

In an interview with The Washington Times from the D.C. Department of Corrections Central Detention Facility, where he is in isolation, Rhodes expressed his belief that the former president will not receive a fair trial.

Rhodes stated, “You’re going to get railroaded. You’re going to be found guilty if you try to go to trial. So everyone’s been demoralized and more likely to take a plea deal and agree to ‘test-a-lie’ against President Trump.”

Rhodes was sentenced in May to 18 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release, after being convicted by a jury of seditious conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, and tampering with documents and proceedings. These charges stemmed from his efforts to forcibly disrupt the presidential transition on January 6, 2021. His sentence is the longest among all Capitol riot defendants.

Rhodes has yet to come to terms with his punishment, stating, “I didn’t enter the Capitol, but I was still found guilty by a D.C. jury of obstructing an official proceeding even though I didn’t even go inside. And I was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, although they had zero evidence of an actual plan. They just used my speech. It will be the same thing with President Trump.”

As of now, Trump has not commented on Rhodes’ prediction.

During Rhodes’ sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued that he had prepared his followers to engage in conflict at the Capitol, acting as a “battlefield general” outside the building.

Rhodes insisted that he is a “political prisoner,” but U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected this claim, stating that Rhodes poses an ongoing threat to the country and the republic.

According to reports, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is nearing the conclusion of his investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Last month, Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury on Espionage Act charges for removing top secret documents from the White House after his term ended.