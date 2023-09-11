Farruko, Marc Anthony, and Sofia Reyes Enchant the Lineup of the Billboard Latin Music Awards

1 of 4 | Farruko will perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in October. File Photo By Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) — Billboard and Telemundo have announced a new group of performers for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Banda Carnaval, Eddy Lover, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Marc Anthony, Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Sky Rompiendo, Sofía Reyes, Ximena Sariñana and Yng Lvcas will take the stage at the awards show in October.

Calibre 50, Chiquis, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Justin Quiles, Los Ángeles Azules, Manuel Turizo, Marshmello, Myke Towers, Peso Pluma, Tini and Yandel were previously announced as performers.

Peso Pluma leads this year’s nominees with 21 nominations, including Artist of the Year. Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera follow with 15 nominations each, while Karol G is nominated for 13 awards.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place Oct. 5 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and air at 7 p.m. EDT on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo app.

The awards show takes place during Billboard Latin Music Week, which runs Oct. 2-6 in Miami. Billboard Latin Music Week will feature performances by RBD, Chencho Corleone, Myke Towers and more, along with a Q&A with Shakira.

