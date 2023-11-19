Family and Faith Discussion with DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy at Iowa Roundtable

HTML Tags:

1. Three Republican presidential candidates appeared at a roundtable in Iowa, alongside influential evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, to share their views on key topics like abortion, foreign policy, and faith.

2. The candidates featured at the event were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who had a polite and cordial discussion without engaging in any negative exchanges.

3. Despite being invited, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, former President Donald Trump, did not attend the Iowa event.

4. Vivek Ramaswamy emotionally shared his experience of his wife’s miscarriage, conveying how their faith helped them during the difficult time.

5. Nikki Haley reiterated her support for South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban and addressed her stance on the matter at the roundtable, emphasizing the need to save as many lives as possible.

6. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis publicly revealed the personal struggles he and his wife went through while trying to start a family, and how their faith helped them find a path forward.

7. DeSantis criticized Trump, stating that he is a “high-risk” candidate who is unlikely to win the 2024 election.

8. Evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats organized the event, which was intended to help him make a final decision on which candidate to endorse, prompting mixed reactions from attendees regarding the potential impact of his endorsement.

9. Notably, a murder suspect asked a question that raised eyebrows during the event, adding an unexpected moment to the day’s roundtable discussion.

