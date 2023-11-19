Exciting New Twist in Netflix’s Animated Series

Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the “Scott Pilgrim” series, first released his comics from 2004 to 2010. This was during the era of “Garden State” and “(500) Days of Summer” — stories revolving around lost, lonely young men pursuing exciting, elusive women. The titular character, Scott Pilgrim, a Toronto bassist, fit this description perfectly as he embarked on a journey to win the heart of Ramona Flowers by battling her League of Evil Exes. Influenced by Japanese manga, “Scott Pilgrim” portrayed typical relationship anxieties in the heightened language of video games. The beloved film adaptation by Edgar Wright starred Michael Cera as Scott, embodying the beta masculinity.

O’Malley, in collaboration with writer BenDavid Grabinski, has reinvigorated the franchise in 2023 with a new animated series for Netflix. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” seems like a standard adaptation at first glance, faithfully recreating O’Malley’s original artwork in animation. However, as the pilot unfolds, the show takes an unexpected turn, setting it apart from previous iterations and offering commentary from a current cultural standpoint.

Keeping the plot details of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” under wraps, O’Malley, Grabinski, and their team have introduced a new and fresh approach that corrects the tropes of the past while blending with the style and charm of its predecessors.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” shifts the focus from Scott Pilgrim to Ramona Flowers, portraying her as a woman on a quest of her own. The series delves into her character, providing a deeper insight into her relationships with a strong narrative.

The show also grants more depth and nuance to other characters in the “Scott Pilgrim” universe, offering a broader canvas for storytelling compared to the constraints of a film. Additionally, the animated format allows for a greater homage to the influences of the series, incorporating a playful and clever visual style.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is a blend of nostalgia with a self-aware twist, designed for an audience revisiting their old favorite with a more mature perspective. It successfully caters to this audience, combining nostalgic comfort with fresh novelty in a way that feels gratifying and fulfilling.

All eight episodes of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” are now streaming on Netflix.