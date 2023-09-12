European Parliament Enacts Groundbreaking Legislation to Boost Adoption of Renewable Energy

The European Parliament passed groundbreaking legislation on Tuesday, requiring member countries to significantly increase the utilization of renewable energy sources. By 2030, they must ensure that at least 42.5% of their total energy consumption comes from renewable sources, with an ultimate target of 45%. This move represents a major step towards a greener and more sustainable future. (File photo courtesy of Equinor)

Sept. 12 (UPI) — European Union lawmakers overwhelmingly supported plans on Tuesday to dramatically increase the proportion of energy produced by renewables in the 27-country bloc. The target is to reach a minimum of 42.5% renewable energy consumption by 2030, with an ambitious ultimate goal of 45%. In a vote of 470 to 120, MEPs approved the update to the Renewable Energy Directive, significantly raising the legal requirements on renewables from the previous level of 32% established in 2018. The new legislation also aims to streamline approval procedures for the implementation of renewable energy projects and the use of alternative fuels, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 14.5%.

However, before it becomes law, the measure must receive formal adoption from the Council of Ministers.

Under this legislation, permits for new renewable energy power plants, including solar panels and wind turbines, or modifications to existing ones will be expedited. Authorities in member countries will have a maximum of 12 months to grant approval for new renewable energy installations in designated “renewables go-to areas.” Projects outside of these areas must be approved within 2 years.

In addition, the directive establishes a target for at least 5% of new renewable energy capacity to be composed of innovative renewal technology. It also introduces a binding framework for cross-border energy projects.

To achieve the targets for reducing transport emissions, the use of advanced biofuels will be increased, and higher quotas for renewable fuels of non-biological origin, such as hydrogen, will be implemented.

It’s important to note that while biomass derived from wood will continue to be classified as renewable energy, it will no longer be eligible for subsidies that support unsustainable practices. The legislation also includes safeguards to protect soil quality and biodiversity.

Markus Pieper, the lead MEP representing the center-right European People’s Party, emphasized that these increased renewable energy targets demonstrate the EU’s commitment to achieving energy independence and lowering CO2 emissions. He praised the streamlining of the approval process and highlighted the focus on various renewable energy sources.

“Wind power, photovoltaics, hydropower, geothermal energy, and tidal currents all fall under this new framework. Furthermore, investments will be deemed approved in the absence of administrative feedback, under the principle of ‘Positive silence.’ With these measures in place, we are now in urgent need of an EU electricity market design and an immediate transition to hydrogen for a greener future,” said Pieper.

In June, the parliament and the council reached an interim agreement on this legislation, following the adoption of a provisional proposal by MEPs in March. The decision is aligned with the recommendation of the U.N.-backed International Renewable Energy Agency, which emphasized the need for a comprehensive shift towards renewable energy in major economies like China, the EU, and the United States.