Europe Holidays: Readers’ Top Early Summer Destinations from Hamburg to Crete

Discover the Hidden Gem of Vejer de la Frontera, Andalucía

Vejer de la Frontera, located south of Cádiz, offers a unique challenge to its visitors. The town’s accommodation is situated at the top of a majestic hill, surrounded by winding streets originally designed for horse and cart. As pedestrians make their way through the cobblestone streets, they may find themselves pressed against the whitewashed houses to make way for the occasional passing car. However, the reward for reaching the summit is well worth it.

Traditional apartments in Vejer de la Frontera offer breathtaking views of expansive plains, where low clouds gracefully descend to the coast each day. The town’s rich Moorish history, spanning from 711 until 1248, is evident in the local bars nestled next to hammams and Moroccan restaurants. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the delicious tagines and slow-cooked pig cheeks, which are specialty dishes in the area.

Experience the Dramatic Beauty of Rethymno, Crete

Rethymno, a charming town in Crete, offers a unique summer experience for travelers. During our early summer trip, we stayed at the Veneto hotel, a delightful accommodation starting at approximately €150 per night, including breakfast. The weather during our stay was dramatic, with storms at sea creating massive waves that crashed upon the otherwise empty beaches.

We embarked on thrilling journeys along tortuous mountain roads, treated to astounding views along the way. Our adventures rewarded us with the sight of beautiful birds of prey and offerings of flowers at roadside shrines. Occasionally, we encountered herds of sheep, their bells announcing the arrival of a wise old shepherd. Our daily walks led us to discover hidden villages, ancient mills, awe-inspiring gorges, serene monasteries, and deserted beaches. Museums and historical landmarks were open to explore, including the quiet and captivating palace of Knossos. And the surrounding area was a haven for bird enthusiasts.

Immerse Yourself in the Enchanting Maze of Kotor, Montenegro

For stunning panoramic views of Kotor’s medieval old town, majestic mountains, and scenic harbor, a visit to the Fortress of St Ivan is a must. Climbing the 1,350 steps to the fortress will reward you with awe-inspiring vistas. After your descent, take a moment to rejuvenate with alfresco beers in the Square of Arms before delving into the atmospheric maze of cobbled streets. These streets lead to the former palaces of noble families, each with its own intriguing history, dating back to communist times. Throughout the city, you’ll find an array of fabulous historic buildings, museums, and churches waiting to be explored. And don’t forget to indulge in the local delicacies, such as borek, black risotto, and bajadera, a delightful layered nougat confection.

Embark on a Thrilling Hiking Adventure in the Albanian Alps

Albania offers unmatched natural beauty, particularly in the Albanian Alps, also known as the Accursed Mountains. June is the perfect time of year to visit, just before the peak summer season. As the snow melts, the hiking route between the villages of Valbonë and Theth opens up, offering breathtaking scenery and a chance to immerse yourself in nature.

The northern city of Shkodër is an excellent base for exploring the area, offering a fascinating history and delectable Albanian and Italian cuisine. Journeying southward, you’ll find pristine, secluded beaches, some of which can only be reached by kayak. Along the coast, enjoy the fabulous Greek cuisine served at the tavernas of Himarë or indulge in seafood at the Mussel House in Ksamil, near the ancient ruins of Butrint. A meal for two with wine will cost around €30, which may seem expensive for Albania, but it is well worth it.

Experience Paradise on the Pelion Peninsula, Greece

Escape to Damouchari, a hidden gem located on the stunning Pelion peninsula in eastern Greece. This tiny town, made famous by its appearance in the movie Mamma Mia, boasts a picturesque harbor and a white pebble beach that entices visitors with its crystal-clear turquoise waters. The sun shines brightly every day, and the sea temperature is absolutely perfect for swimming and snorkeling. Don’t forget to bring a mask and snorkel to explore the underwater world teeming with life.

If you find yourself yearning for a change of scenery, venture into the steep olive grove-covered valley behind Damouchari. A short drive up the hill will lead you to a variety of excellent restaurant options. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit a 1,000-year-old plane tree in nearby Tsagarada, as the town square it resides in is simply beautiful. For those seeking adventure, there are lovely coastal walks from Damouchari that allow you to fully immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the area.

Escape the Crowds and Discover the Hidden Gem of Kythira

Off the southern coast of the Peloponnese lies Kythira, an enchanting island often overlooked by tourists. Here, you’ll find charming villages, secluded beaches, and hiking trails that lead to hidden waterfalls. The Venetian castle in Chora offers stunning panoramic views of the island and its surroundings. Immerse yourself in the local cuisine, savoring delicious seafood and homemade cheeses. Kythira offers an authentic Greek experience without the crowds typically found in popular tourist destinations.

Experience the Vibrant and Green City of Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, known as one of Europe’s greenest cities, is the perfect summer destination. Take a leisurely walk around the picturesque Alster Lake, located at the heart of the city, and explore the bustling port area. Stroll along the mighty River Elbe and visit the deer park above its banks in Rissen. Take advantage of the included ferries in the public transport ticket to discover the beautiful areas south of the river, which are adorned with orchards and traditional houses. If the weather takes a turn, Hamburg offers an array of museums where you can delve into the tumultuous history of this great city.

Embark on a Scenic Boat Trip in Northern Italy and Southern Switzerland

Early summer is the ideal time to visit the lakes of northern Italy. Bask in the warm sunshine, enjoy the stunning views of snow-capped peaks on the horizon, and embrace the crisp morning and evening air. As the mercury rises to the mid-20s during the day, take the opportunity to swim, sunbathe, or stroll through the charming lakeside towns, gelato in hand. We highly recommend taking a boat trip with a day pass, offering the freedom to explore the beautiful villages along the shores. The boat trips on Lake Como and Lake Maggiore are particularly enchanting. Your ticket will grant you unlimited access to the mesmerizing beauty of these regions.

Discover the Beauty of Tuscany from the Base of Pisa

Pisa serves as an ideal base for exploring the wonders of Tuscany. Enjoy the perfect weather and uncrowded tourist sites, allowing you to wander freely at your own pace. Immerse yourself in the fascinating history of the city, take a leisurely walk along the city walls, and marvel at the incredible Renaissance buildings at every corner. A short train ride from Pisa will take you to Florence, where you can explore its countless architectural gems. Don’t miss the opportunity to take a day trip to the picturesque towns of Chianti, San Gimignano, and Siena, each offering breathtaking beauty and unique experiences. And for a memorable finale, hop on a train to Cinque Terre, where colorful houses cascade down cliffsides, offering an unforgettable sight. Conclude your journey with a boat trip back to your starting point, cherishing the beautiful memories you’ve made.

Embark on an Epic Hiking Adventure in Andalucía, Spain

The Caminito del Rey, located 40 miles northwest of Málaga, offers a truly incredible hiking experience. Guided hikes along the boardwalks, hanging hundreds of feet above the cliff face, through rocky tunnels, and across suspension footbridges provide an adrenaline rush like no other. Once considered the most dangerous hike in Europe, safety measures have since been implemented, ensuring an exhilarating yet safe adventure. Knowledgeable guides accompany you along the trail, providing insight into the history and flora and fauna of the region. The entire 8km hike boasts stunning views, culminating in the thrilling crossing of the gorge via a suspension bridge. The descent to the river below is accomplished by traversing hundreds of steps. While this hike may not be for the faint of heart, it is suitable for anyone between the ages of eight and 80. We highly recommend booking an excursion from Seville with Naturanda for an unforgettable experience.

Immerse yourself in the beauty and wonder of these incredible destinations. From the hidden gem of Vejer de la Frontera to the vibrant city of Hamburg, each location offers a unique and unforgettable experience. Whether you’re seeking breathtaking views, outdoor adventures, cultural immersion, or culinary delights, these destinations have something for everyone. Plan your next summer getaway and create memories that will last a lifetime.

