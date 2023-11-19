Elon Musk issues ultimatum to media watchdog, denounces advertisers as ‘oppressors’

Elon Musk railed against major advertisers and Media Matters, a media watchdog group, on Friday following the decision of several top brands to temporarily pause their ad spending on X, a social media platform where Musk serves as CTO.

In a late Friday night tweet, Musk announced his intention to file a lawsuit against Media Matters and all those involved in what he called a “fraudulent attack” on X Corp once the court opens on Monday. He also mentioned plans for glorious discoveries and depositions.

Media Matters for America reported that mainstream brands had their ads displayed next to pro-Nazi content on X, prompting major corporations like Apple, Comcast/NBC Universal, and Disney to suspend their ad spending on the platform.

In response, Musk recommended a paid, ad-free subscription version of X, emphasizing the importance of free speech and criticizing large advertisers.

A spokesperson for X, Joe Benarroch, disputed the claims made by Media Matters, stating that the organization had misrepresented the real user experience on the social network.

Similar to other social networks, X has been grappling with brand safety and moderation issues. Musk himself has faced backlash for controversial tweets and comments, prompting criticism from the White House and various organizations.

The Anti-Defamation League’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, commended Musk’s commitment to suspending accounts promoting what he deems as genocidal speech, despite Musk’s previous confrontations with the organization.

Whether or not X Corp. will proceed with a lawsuit against Media Matters remains unclear. Meanwhile, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone has issued a statement refuting Musk’s accusations and pledging to defend themselves if a lawsuit ensues.

— CNBC’s Jonathan Vanian contributed reporting