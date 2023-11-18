Elon Musk Criticizes ‘Biggest Advertisers’ as Disney and Other Media Companies Halt Ads Due to Anti-Semitic Content – Latest News

BREAKING: After a day that saw a dozen major advertisers put any spending on X/Twitter on pause over antisemitic amplification by Elon Musk, the man himself tweeted a seemingly not-so-subtle dig at those companies. Promoting X/Twitter’s Premium service, the social media platform owner wrote, “Premium+ also has no ads in your timeline.” Musk then followed with what he might view as a selling point – true or not – for his ad-free service. “Many of the largest advertisers are the greatest oppressors of your right to free speech,” he wrote.

UPDATED, 6:09 P.M.: Looks like Sony Pictures has pulled the plug for now on any advertising on X/Twitter. The film studio of the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation made the decision in the past couple of hours.

And now, Comcast/NBCUniversal has joined Paramount Global, Warner Bros Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, Apple, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and is the latest to suspend advertising on X/Twitter after Elon Musk’s amplification of an anti-semitic post two days ago, fuelling the growing corporate boycott.

UPDATED, 4:46 P.M.: Paramount Global has now paused its advertising on X/Twitter following Warner Bros Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, Apple, and Lionsgate after X owner Elon Musk’s amplification of an anti-semitic post two days ago.

UPDATED, 3:54 PM: Warner Bros Discovery has decided to “pause” its advertising for the foreseeable future, a company insider tells Deadline.

IBM also has paused its ads on the platform, and Comcast Xfinity, Oracle and Bravo are reported to have joined the protest but have not returned Deadline's request for confirmation.

PREVIOUSLY, 1:39 PM: Apple has announced its decision to pause advertising on X/Twitter, following a spate of reports that ads have been running next to pro-Nazi content. A Lionsgate spokesperson has also confirmed that the company has suspended its advertising on the platform.

The suspensions come as part of the ongoing furor over X/Twitter owner Elon Musk’s amplification of an anti-semitic post.

PREVIOUSLY, Thursday: The White House has responded to Elon Musk’s amplification of an X/Twitter post earlier this week that promoted an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Elon Musk is once again facing furor over one of his X/Twitter posts, this time when he agreed with a user’s comment that Jews have a “hatred against whites.” The tweet has put even more attention on X/Twitter, which Musk owns, and the spread of antisemitic posts.

IBM announced that it was suspending advertising on the platform following a report showing that major brands had their advertising placed next to posts that promoted the Nazi party.

