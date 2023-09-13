Downtown Los Angeles Commercial Building Engulfed in Devastating Fire

A devastating fire engulfed a three-story commercial/office building in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, causing flames to soar through the roof. Firefighters were forced into a defensive position as they battled the inferno in an effort to extinguish it.

The fire erupted shortly after 1 p.m. on the third floor of the building located in the 300 block of East Fourth Street, between San Pedro and Wall streets, as reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Initially, the fire crews entered the building, but due to the rapid spread of the flames throughout the 5,000-square-foot structure, they were compelled to adopt a defensive strategy. Smoke billowed from the lower-level windows and the roof, prompting firefighters to tackle the fire externally by utilizing ladder trucks and dousing it with water.

“The fire rapidly escalated, causing structural integrity issues. Consequently, the incident commander ordered the evacuation of all firefighters from the roof and the interior of the building, adopting a defensive stance,” stated Capt. Adam VanGerpen, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A team of 150 firefighters successfully brought the fire under control, preventing its spread to neighboring structures.

Fire officials disclosed that the second and third floors of the building contained “dense storage,” which contributed to the fire’s intensity. The ground floor was designated for commercial purposes, while the second and third floors were originally intended for office space.

At present, it remains uncertain whether anyone was present inside the building when the fire broke out. Fortunately, no immediate reports of injuries have been received.