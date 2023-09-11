Discover the Unforeseen Surprise from Power Couple Elon Musk and Grimes

The upcoming biography of Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson was reviewed by the New York Times over the weekend. The review uncovered Musk’s involvement in disabling the Starlink communications network near Crimea last year as Ukraine prepared to attack Russian forces. But what caught people’s attention was a fascinating revelation buried in the Times article: Elon Musk’s partner, the musician Grimes, refers to his intense anger as “demon mode,” describing it as a state that “causes a lot of chaos.”



According to the Los Angeles Times, Musk confirmed the existence of his third child with Grimes through a tweet. In response to a post listing the names of his three kids with Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher), he wrote, “Tau Techno Mechanicus.” According to Isaacson’s book, the latest addition to the Musk family arrived in June 2022 via a surrogate. The baby’s nickname, Tau, is inspired by the Greek letter representing the irrational number that is equal to two times pi. Musk and Grimes’ other two children are a son named X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, born in December 2021.



Musk also has five living children from his previous marriage to Justine Musk, as well as twin toddlers with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his Neuralink company. A temporary conflict arose between Zilis and Grimes when Grimes posted a now-deleted tweet featuring a photo of Zilis and Musk’s twins, accompanied by a confrontational message. However, it appears that the two women have reconciled, as reported by Insider. Grimes wrote online, “This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her!” and expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to connect with Zilis. Zilis responded with gratitude and anticipation for a playdate between their children. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)