Discover North Korea’s Unusual Bulletproof State Train on its Remarkable Maiden Journey in Years

Kim Jong Un’s Armored Train: A Peek into North Korea’s Unique Transportation for State Visits

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has placed a strain on its military operations, particularly in terms of keeping its forces well-supplied. To resolve this issue, President Vladimir Putin has been compelled to enter negotiations with North Korea. As one of the few countries capable of producing munitions used by Russian forces, while maintaining friendly relations with Russia, North Korea holds a unique position in these talks. Additionally, these upcoming discussions between Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will grant the world a rare glimpse of the reclusive state’s armored train—a sight not seen since 2019.

A distinctive green train, spanning 90 cars, transported Kim from Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, to Vladivostok on Russia’s Pacific Coast. This extensive journey, estimated to have taken at least 20 hours by the BBC, is mainly due to the train’s limited top speed of 31 miles per hour. Each of the cars is heavily armored and features bulletproof windows for protection against potential attacks. Moreover, the train is equipped with weapons and even boasts a helicopter. It seems less like a mode of transportation for a world leader, and more reminiscent of something from a James Bond movie.

It is worth noting that North Korea and Russia do not share the same rail gauge, which means the armored train had to stop at a station near the Russian border for several hours to refit the appropriate wheels. Ironically, isolationist North Korea uses the Standard gauge, also adopted in North America, China, the Middle East, and most of Europe. On the other hand, Russia and other former Soviet republics utilize the Russian gauge, a legacy of the Russian Empire.

During the wait, it is safe to assume that Kim enjoyed exceptional comfort. According to a former Russian diplomat, the train features a restaurant stocked with fresh lobster and cases of luxurious French Bordeaux and Burgundy red wines. The kitchen is even capable of preparing delicacies like donkey meat, which are considered specialty dishes in North Korea.

Although Kim does not travel via the armored train for every state visit, it has become a beloved tradition in North Korea. This practice was initiated by Kim Il Sung, the founder of the country and current Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, and a train in current circulation is named in his honor. Kim Jong Il, Kim’s father, continued this tradition compulsively until his death in 2011 due to his fear of flying. Infamously, he embarked on a 10-day journey via the same train to Moscow to meet with Putin in 2001.

