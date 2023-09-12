Discover Apple’s Newest and Luxurious iPhone – Now at Its Highest Price Ever!

The iPhone 15 is officially here. As with previous new models of Apple’s mobile phone, it will have a slightly better camera, a slightly better screen, and a slew of other marginal improvements and options (for example, it now comes in pink). It also will come with a record-high price for an iPhone, at least for customers of the iPhone Pro Max.

Similar to the iPhone 14, the new version includes a basic model (the iPhone 15), a basic model with a larger screen (the iPhone 15 Plus), a luxury model (the iPhone 15 Pro), and a luxury model with a larger screen (the aforementioned Pro Max).

The cost of most of the iPhone 15 models will stay the same as previous versions, while the price of the iPhone Pro Max will jump $100 to $1,199, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. It also comes with potential upgrades to the model’s technical specifications, including a version with a full terabyte of storage that will cost $1,599.

The new models were debuted today at Apple’s “Wonderlust” event. While customer reaction remains to be seen, investors were unimpressed. Apple’s stock was down 2% in late-session trading, to $175.78 per share.

Apple embraces the USB-C charger, after EU pressure

The new phone’s most significant hardware difference is the introduction of a new type of charging port. Instead of Apple’s proprietary lightning cable, the iPhone 15’s charging and headphone port

