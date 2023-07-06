De Blasio and Wife Announce Separation Following 29 Years of Marriage

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, have decided to separate, although they will not be getting a divorce after being married for 29 years. Their long-standing relationship played a significant role in de Blasio’s rise to becoming mayor. McCray, 68, confirmed the separation to the AP after the New York Times published an article in which both she and de Blasio, 62, stated that they will continue living in the same Brooklyn townhouse while exploring new romantic relationships. During a joint interview with the newspaper, they admitted that the spark had faded in their relationship, with McCray stating, “You can feel when things are off,” and de Blasio adding, “and you don’t want to live that way.”

McCray explained that they spoke with the Times in an effort to prevent any gossip or misunderstandings. “As public figures embarking on a new chapter, we felt it was best to openly address this before negativity arises,” she told the AP. McCray emphasized that she and de Blasio still hold deep respect and admiration for one another, marveling at the fact that they found each other in the first place.

De Blasio, who was previously the city’s public advocate, entered the 2013 Democratic mayoral primary as an underdog but emerged victorious, partly due to the scandal involving former Rep. Anthony Weiner and his inappropriate communications. De Blasio went on to serve two terms as mayor. He and McCray first met in the early 1990s while working for New York City’s first Black mayor, Democrat David Dinkins. Their interracial family played a crucial role in de Blasio’s 2013 campaign, particularly when their son, Dante de Blasio, appeared in a television advertisement promising to end policies like stop-and-frisk policing that were associated with the previous billionaire mayor, Mike Bloomberg.

Throughout de Blasio’s two terms as mayor, McCray was often by his side and led a mental health initiative called ThriveNYC, which faced criticism for its high cost and lack of measurable results. She also accompanied him during his short-lived run for the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, although she expressed doubts about the endeavor. “I thought it was a distraction,” McCray admitted, and de Blasio conceded, “Kind of true. Point for Chirlane.”

Overall, Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have made the decision to separate amicably, acknowledging that their relationship has evolved. They aim to approach this new phase of their lives with honesty and respect.

