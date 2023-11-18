CU Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders Injured in Game against Washington State – BuffZone

PULLMAN, Wash. – The resilience of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been evident throughout many games this season. However, this Friday night, the junior quarterback was unable to withstand the hits and had to leave the game.

Sanders set CU’s single-season passing record in a 56-14 defeat to Washington State at Gesa Field, but exited the game in the second quarter and did not return.

After the game, head coach Deion Sanders revealed that his son experienced numbness in his hand after a first-quarter hit, and later suffered an ankle injury on the final play that forced him out.

It was the first time this season that Sanders missed plays due to injury, despite entering the game as the most-sacked quarterback in the country.

Washington State had only 17 sacks in the first 10 games but sacked Sanders four times in the first 10 offensive plays of the Buffaloes.

Following the fourth sack, Sanders was unable to grip the ball after being hit by the Cougars’ Ron Stone Jr., and the fumble turned into a 40-yard touchdown run for WSU’s Brennan Jackson.

Sanders returned for one more series, during which he broke CU’s single-season passing record by reaching 3,230 yards, and played two additional series before leaving the game for good.

It remains uncertain how severe the injuries are, or if Sanders will be available for CU’s finale next week at Utah.

Following Sanders’ exit, Ryan Staub and walk-on Gavin Kuld took over the quarterback position, with Kuld committing two turnovers that led to Staub’s return to the game.

Streak ends

CU’s game on Friday drew an attendance of 27,869, falling short of the stadium’s capacity of 32,952, marking the first time this season that CU did not play in front of a sold-out stadium.

Rare feat

The game concluded with Washington State achieving three non-offensive touchdowns, a rare feat for CU, as they had not allowed three non-offensive touchdowns in a single game in over 14 years.

Notable

Several players missed the game due to injuries or illness, including safety Trevor Woods, cornerback Omarion Cooper, and kicker Jace Feely. Additionally, Shilo Sanders forced and recovered a WSU fumble in the second half, marking his fourth forced fumble of the season, the most in the Pac-12.