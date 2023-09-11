Controversial Remarks by Ashton Kutcher Spark Backlash Among Young Celebrities

The internet is currently criticizing Ashton Kutcher for a resurfaced clip from 2003 where he made inappropriate comments about a young Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins. This clip has gained traction again after Kutcher showed support for his former co-star Danny Masterson, who has been convicted of rape. In the clip from his MTV series “Punk’d,” Kutcher talks about Duff being in “Lizzie McGuire,” having an album out, and starring in the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen.” He also mentions that she was one of the girls everyone was waiting for to turn 18, along with the Olsen twins from “Full House.”

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of Masterson’s accusers, shared this viral clip on her Instagram story, according to Page Six. Bixler also posted footage from a 2002 episode of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” where Mila Kunis, who starred alongside Kutcher and Masterson on “That ’70s Show,” revealed that Masterson had made a bet with Kutcher about French-kissing her on screen when she was only 14 years old. Kutcher explained in the clip that Masterson had bet him $20 that he wouldn’t do it. The situation escalated, and the police were involved, but no action was taken.

The social media community has reacted strongly to Kutcher’s comments in the resurfaced clip. Many find his words inappropriate and creepy, especially considering that he worked with Duff on “Cheaper by the Dozen” when she was only 16 years old. People are pointing out the toxic bro culture that was prevalent in the early 2000s and how it was unfortunately acceptable at the time.

Recently, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women at his Hollywood home in the early 2000s. Kutcher and Kunis wrote letters of support for their former co-star ahead of his sentencing, which led to scrutiny from their fans. In an Instagram video, the couple addressed the criticism and explained that they wrote the letters at the request of Masterson’s family to vouch for his character. They clarified that the letters were not meant to undermine the testimony of the victims or cause them any further trauma.

It’s worth noting that Kutcher described Masterson as a “role model” in his letter, while Kunis referred to him as an “outstanding role model and friend.” Other former co-stars, such as Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp from “That ’70s Show,” also provided letters of support for Masterson. The couple, who have been married since 2015 and have two young children, stressed their support for victims of sexual assault, abuse, and rape in the apology video.

Overall, this controversy has sparked a conversation about the inappropriate comments made by Kutcher in the past and the support he and Kunis showed for Masterson. It also highlights the important issue of holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their celebrity status or personal relationships.

