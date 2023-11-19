Chicago Bulls’ Incredible Comeback: Overcome 21-Point Deficit to Beat Miami Heat and End 3-Game Losing Streak

By Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Witness the Chicago Bulls comeback from a massive 21-point, first-quarter deficit Saturday night against the Miami Heat with a sweet victory of 102-97 at the United Center.

Here are 10 thrilling observations:

—A memorable moment came when Dennis Rodman presented the game ball, earning a loud ovation.

—The Bulls have been suffering from slow starts, but this time they took it to a whole new level. They missed their first 10 shots and committed three turnovers, finally scoring with a bank shot by Zach Lavine while trailing 22-1, drawing boos from the crowd.

—Coach Billy Donovan remarked on the slow starts pregame, emphasizing the need to come out strong like Mike Tyson.

“The feeling we all have when we look up and see that, it’s definitely frustrating,” said DeMar DeRozan.

—The Bulls’ full reserve unit provided a surge with great energy, as Dosunmu, Carter, Craig, Williams, and Drummond drove an 11-0 run.

—The Bulls’ poor shooting woes continued in the first quarter, scoring only 14 points, making a comeback with reserves returning to the game.

—Jevon Carter stood out with his quick decision-making and multiple 3-point attempts, highlighting the team’s guard-heavy roster.

—DeRozan and LaVine took their time to heat up, with DeRozan emerging in the fourth quarter to score 10 of his 21 points and LaVine taking what the defense offered to finish with eight rebounds and six assists.

—The Bulls’ strong commitment to 3-point shooting saw them tie the game with a DeRozan 3-pointer and ultimately take their first lead with a Caruso 3-pointer.

—DeRozan exerted his will in the final quarter, grinding out a tough victory, while LaVine expressed his frustration with playing from behind in the previous games.

—Despite the victory, a video showing LaVine bypassing a postgame interview due to a “miscommunication” created a stir, showcasing the intense scrutiny he faces given his openness to the idea of being traded.

Follow the Bulls Talk Podcast for more insights.