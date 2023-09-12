Chemring’s Growth Outlook Hinges on US Department of Defense’s £25m Order Approval, Raises Annual Forecast Concerns

Chemring, a leading defense contractor, has stated that its ability to meet annual expectations will depend on the approval of orders worth approximately £25 million by the US government.

Analysts predict that the company will report an adjusted operating profit ranging from £65.2 million to £68.2 million for the fiscal year ending in October.

The firm is currently waiting for the US Department of Defense to approve “certain countermeasure deliveries” that have been manufactured and will be recognized once approval is received.

Anticipation: Chemring is waiting for the US Department of Defense, based in the Pentagon (pictured), to give the thumbs up to ‘certain countermeasure deliveries’

Chemring also noted that the approval of these orders by the DOD is contingent upon the

Reference