Chemring’s Growth Outlook Hinges on US Department of Defense’s £25m Order Approval, Raises Annual Forecast Concerns

Chemring Warns Annual Forecasts Depend on US Department of Defense Approving £25m Order
- Chemring Awaits Approval for ‘Countermeasure Deliveries’ from the US DoD
- Hampshire-based Firm’s Order Book Valued at £829m as of August
- Portfolio Includes IED Detectors, Flares, and Aircraft Safety Parts
Chemring, a leading defense contractor, has stated that its ability to meet annual expectations will depend on the approval of orders worth approximately £25 million by the US government.
Analysts predict that the company will report an adjusted operating profit ranging from £65.2 million to £68.2 million for the fiscal year ending in October.
The firm is currently waiting for the US Department of Defense to approve “certain countermeasure deliveries” that have been manufactured and will be recognized once approval is received.
