Every year, we eagerly await the arrival of summer. It’s a time of hope and anticipation after enduring dark winter days and rainy springs. And when summer finally arrives, there’s one food that we crave more than anything else, the iconic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, lovingly known as the BLT. Chef Andrew Zimmern refers to it as “possibly the world’s greatest sandwich”, and millions of people around the world agree with him.

Brad Hedeman, who spent years working at Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, praises the BLT for its simplicity and the way it perfectly combines four flavorful ingredients: meat, veggies, bread, and spread. He believes that the key to a stellar BLT lies in carefully selecting high-quality ingredients. According to renowned restaurant owner and chef Curtis Stone, each ingredient must be curated with the highest standards to create the perfect sandwich.

When it comes to bacon, experts frequently mention Neuske’s as the go-to brand. Hedeman particularly recommends Neuske’s bacon, which has been a staple at Zingerman’s Deli for over 40 years. Chef Lisa Dahl also suggests Nueske’s or Beeler’s bacon, especially the peppered varieties. Zimmern has a few favorite brands, including Nueske’s, Benton’s, D’Artagnan, Wright, and Niman Ranch. For those looking for options at the supermarket, Hormel Black Label and Applegate are highly recommended.

Once you have chosen the perfect bacon, it’s essential to cook it the right way. Our experts agree that well-cooked, crispy bacon is key. Robin Selden, an executive chef, suggests laying bacon strips over a rack set on a baking sheet and baking them in the oven for a perfectly crisp result.

When it comes to lettuce, experts recommend using a sturdy lettuce that can hold up to the other ingredients. Dewey Losasso, a corporate executive chef, suggests baby gem lettuce mixed with rocket arugula and a few dandelion greens to add complexity to the sandwich’s flavor. Zimmern prefers a mix of iceberg lettuce with spicy greens like arugula or watercress. Dahl suggests using the inner leaves of a crunchy romaine heart for the ultimate crunch experience. Hedeman focuses on texture over flavor when it comes to lettuce.

Choosing the right tomato is crucial in creating a delicious BLT. Stone believes that heirloom beefsteak tomatoes offer the best flavor and texture. Fresh, in-season tomatoes grown in soil are always the best choice. Experts caution against using underripe or underflavored hothouse tomatoes. Thickness of tomato slices is subjective, with some experts preferring thicker slices and others opting for paper-thin slices. Removing tomato seeds is optional but adds to the texture experience.

The type of bread used in a BLT plays a significant role. Hedeman believes that bread is the most important ingredient and should be flavorful and sturdy enough to hold the filling without becoming soggy. Stone recommends a square-shaped Pullman loaf for its tight webbing and light texture. Sandy Davis, a chef, prefers Pepperidge Farm white sandwich bread, toasted. Other experts also advocate for toasted bread to strike the right balance between softness and hardness.

Mayonnaise is a divisive ingredient among BLT enthusiasts. The choice of mayonnaise ultimately depends on personal preference. Hellmann’s, Duke’s, and Best Foods are popular choices. Spread the mayo on both pieces of toasted bread, then layer on lettuce, tomato, and bacon. To secure the two halves of the sandwich, use frilled toothpicks and cut it at an angle for triangular halves.

When it comes to side dishes, opinions differ. Davis insists that a BLT must be served with Lay’s Ruffled Potato Chips and a regular Coke. Hedeman prefers chips and a pickle, while Zimmern enjoys pairing the sandwich with cole slaw, potato salad, or Zapp’s potato chips. Dahl suggests potato salad as it cuts through the saltiness of the BLT, unlike chips.

In the end, the BLT is a classic sandwich that never fails to satisfy. By carefully selecting high-quality ingredients, cooking them to perfection, and paying attention to detail, you can enjoy a juicy, salty, and gloriously messy BLT that lives up to its reputation as the world’s greatest sandwich.

