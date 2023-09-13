Cautionary Alert: Our Readers Warn the Prime Minister against Tampering with the Pension Triple Lock!

Pensioners Issue Warning to Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer Ahead of General Election

Pensioners across the UK are raising concerns to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer as the country gears up for the next General Election. Their warning comes after Sunak refused to guarantee the protection of the triple lock system if his party emerges victorious. Sunak, who recently attended the G20 Summit in Delhi, India, stated that it was too early to discuss the election manifesto, stating that he has other priorities at the moment. While he acknowledged the triple lock as a long-standing policy, he did not give any assurance that it would remain intact, prompting fears among pensioners that it may be in jeopardy. Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, has also refrained from making a similar commitment, although his spokesman claims that he remains dedicated to the triple lock system.

The triple lock ensures that the state pension increases annually by either the higher of average earnings growth, inflation (in the year to September), or 2.5%. This policy was implemented 13 years ago by a Conservative-Liberal Democrat Government led by David Cameron. As a result, retirees this year received a maximum weekly state pension of £203.85, while those who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016, received a maximum of £156.20. Economic think-tanks have already expressed concerns about the financial impact of the triple lock. The total bill for state pension payments to 12.6 million people is expected to reach £124 billion this year, increasing to £135 billion next year. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warns that maintaining the triple lock for an extended period will significantly raise state pension spending, putting excessive pressure on increasing the state pension age. At present, the age is 66 and is set to rise to 67 between 2027 and 2028 and further thereafter.

Lord Hague, former Conservative leader, has entered the debate once again, stating that the triple lock is unaffordable and resembles a runaway train. This view has caused frustration among supporters of the Conservative Party. Terry and Mary Sheehan, staunch Conservatives themselves and state pension recipients from Bourne in Lincolnshire, have threatened to withhold their vote if Sunak does not commit to protecting the triple lock before the next General Election. Terry, a 68-year-old former claims handler, insists that the triple lock should remain unchanged, criticizing the government for reducing the increase in pension payments last year. Mary, a 66-year-old retired head teacher’s personal assistant, echoes Terry’s sentiments and asserts that she and her friends are concerned about the potential loss of the triple lock. She believes it would be unwise for either the Conservatives or Labour to backtrack on this policy.

Similarly, Jacqui Chambers, a 76-year-old pensioner from Ipswich, warns that abandoning the triple lock would be catastrophic for both major political parties in the upcoming election. Jacqui and her husband Chris rely on the lower basic state pension due to their eligibility predating 2016. She emphasizes the importance of pensioners’ financial security and believes that state pensions should adequately support this vulnerable group. Vincent Jackson, from Walsall, who is now 70 years old and heavily dependent on the state pension alongside his wife Patricia, expresses urgency in safeguarding the triple lock. Vincent has depended on the state pension throughout his career, which primarily consisted of physically demanding jobs. He criticizes the government for prioritizing pensions for MPs and civil servants while neglecting ordinary workers. Vincent asserts that the narrative surrounding unaffordability is unfair to hardworking individuals who contributed to the country’s economy for many years.

Data from the IFS highlights that the state pension now represents a quarter of average earnings, the highest level since 1980, largely credited to the triple lock system. However, when compared to other state pension schemes worldwide, the UK’s remains relatively less generous. Martin Shaw, a retired postman, attests to the popularity of the triple lock among pensioners and believes that any political party that commits to it would secure a substantial number of votes. Shaw argues that the state pension should adequately support the cost of living, as individuals have paid taxes throughout their working lives. Carol Moore from South Gloucestershire, who heavily relies on the state pension, also underscores the importance of the triple lock in maintaining her financial security. While she acknowledges her own fortunate early access to the pension at age 60, she believes that the eligibility age should not continue rising to sustain the triple lock.

Pensioners across the country are urging politicians to preserve the triple lock system, emphasizing its significance in providing retirees with a dignified and secure retirement.

