Carrigaline Retreat: A Magical Narnia-Like Pad in Cork That Enchants Its Owners

Asking Price: €1.25m

Agent: Cohalan Downing (021) 427 7717

Guyscliff in Carrigaline is a truly unique and captivating property. With its turret staircase, secret passages, and a raised balcony viewing platform overlooking the Owenabue Estuary, it’s no wonder that Noel Dillane immediately fell in love with this home.

Designed by the esteemed Cork architect, Bill Brady, in 2001, Guyscliff is a house that offers surprises at every turn and can easily adapt to the needs of its new owners, as Dillane discovered.

Dillane vividly remembers his first visit to Guyscliff in 2014. “As we approached the small mature estate where Guyscliff was nestled, it was hard to believe that this hidden gem was tucked away at the end of the estate. It was like stumbling upon a hidden masterpiece. The house with its striking turret and unique design exuded character and potential. The moment we stepped through the doorway, I knew without a doubt that this was the house for us.”

Previously owned by an investment banker who had spent time in Hong Kong, Guyscliff’s interiors were decorated with strong red colors, believed to bring good fortune in China. While it created an interesting look, Dillane was eager to make the house his own.

“We carefully curated the interiors to reflect our personal tastes and preferences. Transforming a house into a home was important to us, so we dedicated time to selecting each piece of furniture, color scheme, and detail. We aimed to create spaces that not only looked appealing but also felt comfortable and functional. Our home is a reflection of our personalities and way of life, and we are incredibly proud of the results.”

Guyscliff spans an impressive 4,400 sq ft, but architect Bill Brady ensured that the house blends harmoniously with its waterside location. Situated on a three-quarters of an acre site with the Owenabue Estuary as its stunning backdrop, Guyscliff offers both tranquility and privacy, while still being within walking distance of the amenities, schools, and shops in Carrigaline.

Enter through the yellow front door, inspired by the local gorse hedgerows and adorned in Colourtrend’s Furze Lane paint, and you’ll find yourself in a hallway featuring a curved staircase housed in the turret, a design choice that maximizes space within the main house.

Rather than cramming as many rooms as possible into the floor plan, Brady opted for a few large living spaces that seamlessly flow into one another. Dillane considers this one of his favorite aspects of the house.

“Upon entering the house, the striking staircase instantly grabs your attention. However, my personal favorite would have to be the spacious living room. It is here that comfort and style converge, where each piece of furniture and decor contributes to an atmosphere that is both inviting and elegant. Whether we are enjoying a cozy evening by the fire or hosting gatherings with friends and family, the living room has provided the perfect setting for countless memorable moments.”

The reception rooms sprawl across the back of the house, facing south to make the most of the breathtaking views on offer. The oval-shaped lounge boasts a feature fireplace and American oak flooring, with double doors leading out to the patio. The adjacent kitchen, designed by Home Grown Kitchens, offers ample storage space and a Corian-topped island that extends into a breakfast bar. A generously proportioned utility room, complete with plumbing and fitted units, also houses the central vacuum unit.

At the front of the house, there is a separate room that would appeal to teenagers seeking their own space. With a fireplace featuring an electric stove and enough room for a pool table and TV, it offers a retreat from family life.

Guyscliff boasts four ensuite bedrooms, two of which open onto the balcony. The master bedroom encompasses a raised seating area, and its en suite bathroom features a Jacuzzi bath and double corner shower. A study with fitted desk and storage units completes the accommodation in the house.

One of the delights of owning Guyscliff is the discovery of its secret hidden passages. Dillane playfully refers to these as “Narnia,” paying homage to the magical world created by his favorite childhood author, CS Lewis, hidden behind a wardrobe.

“The carefully selected garden plants add vibrant splashes of color. The balcony accessible from the master and guest bedrooms provides an ideal vantage point to appreciate the garden and river views, which are even more enjoyable with a glass or two of nicely chilled Albariño.”

Noel, his partner Clare, and his son Dave are now ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives. “Guyscliff has been the backdrop to countless wonderful memories, but we believe that it is the right time to explore new horizons. We eagerly anticipate discovering our new home.”

Cohalan Downing is proud to present Guyscliff at an asking price of €1.25m.

