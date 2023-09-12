Cannabis ETFs Soar Following HHS Recommendation to Reschedule Marijuana: A Game-Changing Opportunity

An employee of Aurora Deutschland GmbH, a manufacturer of medical Cannabis products, inspects a flowering Cannabis plant in a greenhouse in Leuna, Germany September 11, 2023.

Marijuana-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a surge of interest in September. Investors are once again flocking to the sector after months of decreased enthusiasm.

This recent upswing in ETFs is the most significant seen in recent years. It can be attributed to the recommendation made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month. The recommendation called for the easing of restrictions on marijuana after a review of its classification under the Controlled Substances Act.

This swift turnaround signifies a positive shift for an industry that had been hindered by slow federal reform. It also marks the end of several quarters of sluggish growth and even losses for some funds.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) and AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis (MSOS) are two funds that are outperforming the Dow and S&P so far this quarter. MJ is up approximately 47%, while MSOS is up about 56%. In comparison, the Dow and S&P are both up around 0.5%.

“This is effectively a continuation of what’s the most significant factor influencing the way these stocks trade, which are federal catalysts,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley. “These federal headlines generate much higher velocity.”

Last month’s announcement also led to an increase in the stock prices of several cannabis companies, including Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, and Cronos Group.

Despite the legalization of marijuana for recreational or medical use in 39 states, marijuana equities have struggled due to the Schedule I classification and federal prohibition. These factors have limited financing opportunities and access to a broader market.

AdvisorShares, the largest cannabis fund manager, recently closed its Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF. The fund liquidated its assets and paid out its shareholders on September 1.

Co-founder Morgan Paxhia explained that the closure was influenced by the macro-economic environment and the significant shift in investor sentiment impacting the cannabis industry.