‘Cancellation of Madrid Show Leaves Rina Sawayama ‘Devastated”

Rina Sawayama, the Japanese-British singer, expressed her overwhelming disappointment when her show in Madrid had to be canceled due to unforeseen “production issues.” Despite the tireless efforts of Sawayama and her team, it was beyond their control to proceed with the performance.

Sawayama recently graced the Pyramid Stage at the prestigious Glastonbury festival in 2023, where she was one of Sir Elton John’s four special guests, solidifying her position as an extraordinary talent and remarkable recording artist. Sir Elton John himself praised her exceptional abilities.

Scheduled to perform at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on Thursday as part of her summer festival tour, which also includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Canada, Sawayama took to Twitter to deliver the unfortunate news. She apologized to the people of Madrid and shared her devastation, explaining that despite being ready backstage for hours, they were unable to deliver the show due to unforeseen production complications.

With two studio albums under her belt, including her self-titled album “Sawayama” released in 2020 and “Hold The Girl” in 2022, Sawayama has received recognition for her talent, earning nominations for two Brit Awards, including Rising Star in 2021 and Best New Artist in 2023. In addition to her flourishing music career, she made her acting debut alongside Keanu Reeves in the highly anticipated film “John Wick 4.”

Despite this setback, Sawayama remains an influential and groundbreaking artist, eager to continue captivating audiences with her unique blend of talent and creativity.

