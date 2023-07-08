B.C. Port Strike Continues Unabated on Day 7 with No Resolution in Sight

It has been almost a week since the cessation of work by port workers in British Columbia and as the rhetoric intensifies, the pressure on the federal government to intervene and resolve the job action increases.

A rally was held on Thursday, where hundreds of members from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union showed their solidarity.

The union accuses the B.C. Maritime Employers Association of engaging in a smear campaign and is demanding that the employer return to mediated talks.





Hundreds of union members rally as B.C. port strike continues



With the prolongation of the strike, an increasing number of business groups are urging for the recall of Parliament and the enactment of back-to-work legislation.

“We are calling on the federal government to immediately intervene and resolve this dispute,” said Bridgette Anderson from the Vancouver Board of Trade in an interview with Global News. She further stated, “Like many business associations, we are concerned not only about the impact on our economy throughout Canada, but also its impact on our international reputation as a reliable trading partner.”

It is estimated that over $3.5 billion worth of goods are currently stranded due to the port shutdown.