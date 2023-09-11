Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis express sincere regret for the ‘pain’ caused by their statements on behalf of Danny Masterson

FILE – Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple are apologizing for character letters they wrote on behalf of actor Danny Masterson ahead of this week’s sentencing of their fellow “That ’70s Show” cast member. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issued an apology on Saturday for the character letters they wrote in support of actor Danny Masterson, who was recently sentenced for rape.

A judge in Los Angeles sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.

Follow Google News