Amy Schumer Criticized for Disparaging Nicole Kidman’s Reaction at the US Open

Game, set, and awkward! The US Open tennis tournament was not only filled with intense matches, but also some playful banter between celebrities. Amy Schumer, the witty comedian, took a moment to poke fun at Nicole Kidman’s intense focus during the women’s singles final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. Schumer posted a now-deleted photo on her Instagram, captioned “This how humans sit,” capturing Kidman’s serious expression. However, Schumer’s attempt at humor didn’t sit well with some commenters, who accused her of cyberbullying the acclaimed actress. They reminded Schumer to be supportive of other women and embrace their beauty.

In another post, Schumer hilariously turned the tables on herself. She shared a photo of her shocked face while watching the game with her husband, Chris Fischer, comparing it to her reactions while watching SAG-AFTRA actors do press at Venice. Little did Schumer know, Gauff would go on to win her first Grand Slam victory, adding an extra element of surprise to the situation. The New York Post has reached out to Schumer and Kidman for their comments on the matter.

This isn’t the first time Kidman has been in the spotlight for her unusual behavior. Back in 2017, she garnered attention for her unique clapping technique during the Oscars. Social media users compared her clapping to that of a seal, leading Kidman to explain her actions. She revealed that she didn’t want to be caught not clapping, so she persevered through the awkwardness despite wearing a borrowed, stunning ring that she was terrified of damaging. Kidman later jokingly addressed the clapping incident on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” emphasizing that she does not normally clap like that and that the borrowed jewelry was returned without a scratch.

Kidman has proven that she can laugh at herself. During the 95th Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel gave her a humorous shoutout regarding her viral ad for AMC movie theaters. Kidman was seen smiling alongside her husband, Keith Urban, as Kimmel playfully mentioned her “release” from the “abandoned AMC” theater, where she had supposedly been captive for nearly two years. It’s safe to say that Kidman knows how to handle awkward moments with grace and a sense of humor.

