Amazing Reunion: Atlanta Airport Dog Lost for 3 Weeks Finally Found!

Sept. 11 (UPI) — After three suspenseful weeks, a thrilling turn of events at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw the triumphant return of a dog that had ingeniously escaped from its crate.

Paula Rodriguez, a determined traveler accompanied by her loyal companion Maia, embarked on a journey from the Dominican Republic to the vibrant city of San Francisco. However, their adventure took an unexpected twist when Rodriguez was informed during a layover in Atlanta that her tourist visa had not been approved by border officials.

As Rodriguez anxiously awaited a flight home the following day in a Customs and Border Protection facility, Maia, the four-legged heroine, was entrusted to the care of Delta Airlines. With reassuring promises from Delta Airlines that Maia would be awaiting her owner at the gate the next day, Rodriguez settled in for the night.

Although the morning of anticipation unfolded, to Rodriguez’s dismay Maia was missing from the gate. Unbeknownst to Rodriguez, Maia had cleverly evaded captivity.

Delta Airlines soon confirmed to CBS News that Maia had made a daring escape “while teams were transporting the pet in the operations area outside of terminal buildings.”

Word of Maia’s disappearance spread, capturing the attention of Robin Allgood, an expert in locating lost canines. Determined to reunite Maia with her owner, Allgood embarked on a quest, adorning the airport with flyers in hopes of turning the tide in her favor. Her efforts bore fruit when she received a call on Saturday reporting a sighting of Maia.

In a thrilling climax, airport workers and a wildlife biologist joined forces in an endeavor to coax Maia out from under a substantial cargo container rack. As tension built, Allgood fearlessly crawled under the rack and successfully secured Maia, heralding a moment of triumph.

A picturesque moment captured Maia’s return, as the airport shared a heartwarming photo of her on social media.

“Though exhausted, she exhibited signs of good health and was promptly transported to a veterinarian for further assessment. Without a doubt, Maia will soon be reunited with her adoring owner,” the post stated.