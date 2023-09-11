$50K Reward! Help Solve the Sylmar Church Cross Burning Mystery – LA City Council Steps Up

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously approved a motion to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the individuals responsible for setting three wooden crosses on fire at the front lawn of a Sylmar church. This decision was made during a council meeting, with Council Members Eunisses Hernandez and Heather Hutt absent from the vote.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez introduced the motion to support the Los Angeles Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the crime that took place on July 6.

The initial report came in at 5 a.m., when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a rubbish fire outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Polk St. However, upon arrival, the fire crews discovered only three smoldering wood crosses, one of which had fallen over, according to the LAFD.

Fire officials determined that the crosses had been soaked in lighter fluid and deliberately set ablaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Following established procedure for church fires, the House of Worship Task Force, which includes the Los Angeles police and fire departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI, was notified and initiated their investigation.

The LAPD has stated that the burning of the crosses does not appear to be connected to any other arson cases or hate crimes.

The LAFD arson investigators confirmed the use of an accelerant to commit the arson and conducted a detailed investigation at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing; however, they have not found any evidence linking this hate crime to any other arson or hate crime series.

If anyone has additional information, they are urged to contact Detective Allen at 213-486-6270, or during non-business hours, to call 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Pastor Pierre Howard, speaking to reporters, expressed his skepticism about the fire being a hate crime. He suggested that it might have been the result of a bad decision made by someone at a difficult moment in their life.

“Our congregation is diverse, with people from different racial backgrounds, so there should not be any issues,” Howard said. “We have never faced any problems in the past, and I hope this incident is just an isolated incident caused by an individual’s poor judgment.”

However, he added, “It’s disappointing that there are still people who choose to engage in such destructive actions.”

Howard emphasized that the church serves a variety of communities, including Latino and Black congregants, and has always been a safe and welcoming space during its nearly three decades of existence.

Although the church has video surveillance, the footage has not been very helpful in identifying the suspects, according to Howard.