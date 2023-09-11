$50K Reward! Help Solve the Sylmar Church Cross Burning Mystery – LA City Council Steps Up

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously approved a motion to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the individuals responsible for setting three wooden crosses on fire at the front lawn of a Sylmar church. This decision was made during a council meeting, with Council Members Eunisses Hernandez and Heather Hutt absent from the vote.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez introduced the motion to support the Los Angeles Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the crime that took place on July 6.

