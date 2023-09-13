2024 Ford F-150 Unveiled: Enhanced Features and Sleek Design Upgrades

The 2024 Ford F-150: Powerful Upgrades and Visual Differentiation The 2024 Ford F-150 has received a refreshing makeover with new front-end styling and enhanced visual differentiation among its trim levels. However, the real improvements lie beneath the surface, with a stronger base engine and numerous feature upgrades. The Ford F-150 has been an incredibly successful vehicle in the market, and it’s hard to believe that the current model is already three years old. That being said, Ford has been continuously introducing updated versions of its best-selling truck, such as the Raptor, all-electric Lightning, and supercharged V8 Raptor R over the past couple of years. Now, Ford is focusing its attention back on the main stage, giving us a preview of the 2024 F-150 ahead of the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. While the 2024 F-150 doesn’t bring about a complete reinvention of America’s favorite vehicle, the cosmetic updates are modest yet effective in improving the truck. The new model boasts a more powerful base engine, reduced prices for hybrids, a new multi-function tailgate, expanded availability of on-board power supply systems, and an expanded availability of BlueCruise. Additionally, certain desirable options have been made standard, including a larger fuel tank. Moreover, there are some minor updates to the Raptor and the off-road-oriented F-150 Tremor. Ford’s focus with the 2024 F-150 is to maintain its leading position against competitors like GM and Ram. The democratization of the Powerboost Hybrid is a response to Toyota’s redesigned Tundra from last year.

Under The Hood Ford continues to offer a wide range of powertrains for the full-size truck class, although one engine has been replaced. The turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 now serves as the base engine, replacing the non-turbo 3.3-liter V6 from last year. The upgraded engine provides a substantial boost in power, with 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque compared to the previous engine’s 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. This increase also raises the towing capacity for base models from 8,200 pounds to 10,100 pounds. The optional 430-hp, 570-lb-ft 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain now costs the same as the 400-hp, 510-lb-ft twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. Ford has also noticed a 28.1% increase in F-150 Hybrid sales in the first half of 2023, and reducing the hybrid’s price will likely further boost sales. The optional 5.0-liter V8 remains unchanged. While we don’t have all the details regarding towing configurations for the 2024 F-150, Ford states that its maximum towing capacity mysteriously falls to 13,500 pounds from 14,000 pounds. Nevertheless, this capacity still remains best in class. The F-150 also introduces the ProAccess tailgate, which increases cargo-loading versatility and simplifies the use of the ProPower on-board power supply.

Ford Portable Power, Transformable Tailgate A standout feature of the current F-150 is the Pro Power on-board power supply, which now becomes available on all F-150 models. Gas-powered models will have a 2.0-kW system, while hybrid models offer a standard 2.4-kW system and an optional 7.2-kW system. Making the Hybrid more affordable also increases accessibility to this feature, which has proven useful during natural disasters. The 7.2-kW Pro Power setup is capable of powering a mobile metal/welding shop or dirt-bike mobile shop for up to 32 hours. In addition to this, the F-150 introduces the ProAccess multi-function tailgate, which provides various fixed openings and storage options to enhance the truck’s overall versatility. The interior of the 2024 F-150 receives upgrades as well, with a new standard 12-inch infotainment screen and improved digital driver displays. The availability of Blue Cruise, Ford’s semi-autonomous hands-free driving system, has also been expanded. The tech upgrades continue with 5G LTE connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and the ability to download automatic over-the-air updates.

Ford Tech Upgrades In addition to its tech enhancements, the 2024 F-150 offers more optional assistance features, including Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Ford also introduces its Stolen Vehicle Services feature, a first for their vehicles, which aids in locating and recovering stolen vehicles. Customers can now enjoy a 90-day trial of the BlueCruise 1.2 system and later choose to activate it on a monthly or annual basis according to their preference. The F-150 Tremor receives its own visual identity for the 2024 model year, distinguishing itself from the regular F-150. It features a more aggressive face, custom interior stitching, and running boards, giving it a more special appeal. On the other end of the spectrum, the Raptor and Raptor R receive upgrades like new shocks, an optional front bumper, forged tow hooks, new graphics packages, and a new color option. The 2024 Ford F-150 will have a starting price of $38,565, which includes the destination fee. While this marks a nearly $3,000 increase from the previous year, it’s justified by the addition of standard features and the overall price increase of trucks in general. The F-150’s base engine has been upgraded, and certain popular options have become standard as well.

