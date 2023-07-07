Zoom remains optimistic about growth in the Asia Pacific region despite a less favorable outlook

Zoom is strategically investing more in the Asia-Pacific region to foster growth and reinforce its position in the market. In an interview with “Squawk Box Asia,” Abe Smith, Zoom’s head of international, emphasized the company’s commitment to accelerating its expansion in Asia. This includes establishing a full data center in Singapore and setting up research and development centers in Chennai and Bangalore, India.

Despite facing challenges as people gradually return to the office and business travel resumes, Smith remains optimistic about Zoom’s prospects. He highlighted the significant growth of their cloud-based phone solution in the Asia Pacific region, which now contributes 10% of the company’s revenue. This product has experienced over 100% year-over-year growth and boasts more than five and a half million active users.

Looking into the future, Zoom is focusing on enhancing its services to foster seamless human connections. Smith emphasized their dedication to offering a versatile range of products and tools that empower users to connect and communicate flexibly.

Additionally, Zoom recently unveiled its expansion of Zoom IQ, an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that simplifies and summarizes chat threads and whiteboard sessions. Smith emphasized that AI has been an integral part of the platform since its inception. He cited examples such as using virtual backgrounds and employing noise suppression during meetings, showcasing how AI enhances the user experience.

Through its increased investments in the Asia-Pacific region and advancements in AI technology, Zoom aims to support the evolving needs of its users and maintain its position as a leader in video communications.

